CBS Sports puts Texas Tech in preseason Top 25—too high or just right?
The Texas Tech Red Raiders are starting the 2025 season ranked No. 21 in the CBS Sports 136 preseason rankings. After finishing last season with an 8-5 record and a No. 44 ranking, this increase reflects the growing enthusiasm surrounding Lubbock. The CBS Sports 136, compiled by experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports, ranks all FBS teams, and Texas Tech's rise indicates the program is starting to make some noise in the Big 12 and across the country.
The rankings have Texas as No. 1, with the Longhorns coming off a 13-3 season and a talented roster led by the highly anticipated Arch Manning. Penn State edges out Ohio State for No. 2, thanks to several Nittany Lions who chose to forego the NFL draft and instead return to State College in hopes of bringing a championship there. Ohio State sits at No. 3, followed by Clemson, Georgia, and Notre Dame. But for Red Raider fans, the highlight is the climb of this Texas Tech team. The voters see Texas Tech's potential - driven by coach Joey McGuire's leadership, key players returning, and some very impactful transfer portal additions.
As the Red Raiders gear up for week one, they have a golden opportunity to prove they belong among the nation's elite. With a clean slate, high expectations, and a passionate fan base ready to pack Jones AT&T Stadium, Texas Tech is prepared to show the college football world what it is capable of.
