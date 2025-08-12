Texas Tech's David Bailey and Jacob Rodriguez named to 2025 Lombardi Award watch list
Exciting news for Texas Tech football fans as Red Raiders David Bailey and Jacob Rodriguez have been named to the Lombardi Award watch list for the upcoming college football season. This prestigious award is given to the nation’s top lineman or linebacker, highlighting the achievements of these two standout players. This recognition is a significant milestone for the Texas Tech program and indicates positive progress under Coach Joey McGuire.
David Bailey, a standout on the defensive line, is attracting attention with his relentless effort and infectious energy. Standing 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 255 pounds, he poses a significant challenge for opposing offenses by shutting down rushing lanes and getting after quarterbacks. Bailey joined the Texas Tech program as one of the nation's top prospects from the transfer portal after spending the previous three seasons at Stanford. His strong work ethic and leadership skills make him a vital component of this defense, and his inclusion on this watch list demonstrates that he is among the elite players in the country.
Jacob Rodriguez is a tough linebacker eager for a breakout season with the Red Raiders. His remarkable speed and sharp instincts enable him to move quickly around the field, disrupting plays before they can develop. Whether he’s stopping the run or effectively covering receivers, Rodriguez is consistently around the football, making impactful tackles. His growing recognition places him alongside some of college football's biggest stars, and he is fiercely determined to demonstrate that he truly belongs in that conversation, showcasing his skills and leadership abilities.
For Texas Tech, having two players on the Lombardi watch list is a proud achievement. It indicates that Lubbock is becoming a destination for top talent. As the season approaches, Bailey and Rodriguez will lead the defense, aiming to demonstrate that they are not only worthy of being on the watch list but also deserving of the award.