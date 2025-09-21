How The Texas Tech Red Raiders Found Success Against The Utah Utes
For the Texas Tech Red Raiders, they looked every bit the part in their 34-10 win over the Utah Utes this Saturday morning. Entering the contest as underdogs, that didn't faze them, as they showed why the hype train is circling West Texas.
Even with quarterback Behren Morton's injury, the team failed to slow down, with backup Will Hammond looking like the better of the two. The offense wasn't the only story, though, and the Red Raiders' defensive line stole the show nationwide.
A win is a win for Joey McGuire's squad, but what was working for them that they can carry forward, looking to remain unbeaten on the season?
Getting The Stops When Needed
Going into the game, it was expected to be a defensive masterclass for both teams, good on good with the Utes' offensive line against the lethal front four of the Red Raiders. Despite Kyle Whittingham claiming this was the best offensive line in his time at Utah, they were no match for the Red Raiders' front four.
They held the Utes to 3.3 yards per rush and 4 for 14 on third-down conversions. They had four tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions. Sure, Devon Dampier completed 66 percent of his passes (25-38), but they kept everything in front, allowing only 6.5 yards per completion.
A slugfest broke out in the first half, but the Red Raiders expected it. Close matchups play in their favor. They have the offense built to break through, and the defense meant to stand tall.
Two Starting Caliber Quarterbacks?
This is Morton's team, and when he returns from injury, it will remain that way, but being able to have a quarterback with the capabilities of Hammond will never hurt. For the second time this season, the second-string signal-caller has come off the bench when needed and delivered time and time again.
This time, he delivers a 13-16 performance for 169 yards, two touchdowns, and a passer rating of 211.2. His dual-threat ability is where he shines, though. He rushes eight times for 61 yards, with a longest of 32. That part was the difference maker for the Red Raiders, and what they needed for their struggling offense against the Utes.
Hammond's ability to extend plays allows the Red Raiders' long, developing plays to come to fruition, and at that point, it's over for the Utes' defense, as evident tonight. McGuire's team's luxury of having two starting quarterbacks puts them in a better situation should something happen.