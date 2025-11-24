Jacob Rodriguez, David Bailey, Several Red Raiders Among Contenders for Nation's Top Awards
It has been a miracle season for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. A 10-1 start — 7-1 in conference play — has the program just one win away from a first-ever Big 12 Championship and ranked fifth in the country heading into their Week 13 bye week.
An offense that scores in bunches has paired perfectly with a stout defense that at times feels impenetrable, creating the ideal recipe for lasting success. The Indiana Hoosiers are the only other team in the country that ranks inside the top five in both scoring offense and scoring defense, highlighting the potential for no-doubt wins.
As a result, the team has received recognition as one of the top programs in the country, shining a light on the team's talent. With the season coming to a close, the biggest offseason awards in the country have named their finalists, and several Red Raiders have earned commendations.
One of the stars on defense, Jacob Rodriguez, has been named a finalist for several awards. The big push has been to have him named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, but even if that campaign falls short, it does not mean he will exit the season empty-handed.
As one of the top linebackers in the country, he seems to be a favorite to finish the season with some hardware. He was named a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, given annually to the top defensive player in the country. He will contend with Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell, and Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore for the prize.
With 100 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions, six passes defended, two fumble recoveries, and a nation-leading seven forced fumbles, Rodriguez has been a force all season for opposing offenses. His relentless pressure at the line of scrimmage has also led him to be named a finalist for the Lombardi Award, given to the top player at the line of scrimmage (linemen or linebackers).
Rodriguez would be the first player in program history to earn either award. While the finalists for other awards like the Dick Butkus Award (top linebacker), as well as the Lott IMPACT Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award (top defensive player), have not yet been announced, he could be a likely candidate after being named a semifinalist for each award.
Meanwhile, one of his teammates on the defensive front is getting love from the national media as well. David Bailey leads the country in sacks, dominating as an edge rusher in both the passing and running game. He has recorded 12.5 sacks in 11 games, adding two forced fumbles and 16 tackles for loss to his game-breaking ability.
His capacity to create pressure has earned him recognition as a finalist for the Lombardi Award, alongside Rodriguez. The two are competing with Texas A&M's Howell and Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor for the award.
Similarly, Bailey was also named a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award alongside Rodriguez. An update is also being awaited for the Ted Hendricks Award (the nation's top defensive end), though Bailey seems like a potential candidate to be a finalist.
While the defense steals the show, the Red Raiders boast a complete team in all phases, and that is evident in their special teams success. Kicker Stone Harrington was named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, honoring the nation's top place-kicker.
Harrington set a Texas Tech single-game record with five converted field goals against BYU, but he has been locked in all year. He has converted 18 of his 21 field goal attempts, including a perfect 11-for-11 mark inside of 40 yards.
He also nailed a 58-yarder against Utah earlier this season, the third-longest field goal made by any FBS kicker this season. No Texas Tech kicker has won the Groza Award before.
On offense, running back Cameron Dickey was deemed a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award. Given every year to the nation's top running back, it is a prestigious award that has not been earned by a Red Raider this century. Byron "Bam" Morris won the award in 1991, followed by Byron Hanspard in 1996.
Through 13 weeks, Dickey has 944 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns, adding 179 yards and a score in the receiving game. He ranks third in the Big 12 in rushing yards and first in rushing scores. His 263-yard game against Kansas showed how he can control and lead Texas Tech's offense.
This is the third consecutive year that Tech has had a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award; however, Dickey faces an uphill battle in what should be a competitive race.
Given the multi-phase execution from Tech all season, it's no surprise that the man steering the ship is being honored as well. Head coach Joey McGuire was named a semifinalist for the George Munger Coach of the Year.
In Texas Tech's legendary 2008 season, Mike Leach won the award and became the first coach in program history to do so. McGuire was named the Bear Bryant Award Coach of the Week and Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week following a key win over BYU on Saturday, Nov. 8. With several high-profile wins and a top-five ranking, McGuire has a shot at following in Leach's footsteps.
