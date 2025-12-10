Jacob Rodriguez, David Bailey Win Pony Express Award as Nation's Top Duo

In the second year of the Pony Express Award, the recipients are once again members of the Big 12.

First handed out at the end of the 2024 season, the award recognizes "college football players who uplift teammates and embody the sport's core values on and off the field," according to its website. The recipients this season are Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez and David Bailey.

The postseason award is a unique one among the numerous handed out every season. It was named after former SMU running backs Eric Dickerson and Craig James, who were both high school All-Americans and dominated the Southwest Conference in the '80s.

While most awards recognize individuals, this one is given to players who achieve together, with a pair of honorees every season. In 2024, the award went to Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, a quarterback and wide receiver/cornerback, respectively. This season, the award was given to the stars of Texas Tech's defense: the linebacker-edge rusher duo of Rodriguez and Bailey.

The most outstanding duo in college football 🏆@Jacob_R_10 and @baileyy_david23 are the Pony Express Award Winners! pic.twitter.com/XuJvddV7cS — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) December 10, 2025

Rodriguez and Bailey went above and beyond this season. Rodriguez has had one of the best seasons of any off-ball linebacker in recent history; he was recognized as the winner of the Bronko Nagurski, Butkus, and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, for which he was the preseason nominee.

He led the country in forced fumbles (seven; second-most in Texas Tech history) while adding four interceptions, two forced fumbles, a sack, and 117 tackles, with 11 going for a loss, in 13 games. These numbers have never been replicated before, as the former quarterback-turned-walk-on-linebacker made history with a special season.

Meanwhile, Bailey was equally impressive. Like Rodriguez, he was named a finalist for the Lombardi Award, which is given to the best lineman/linebacker in the country. The duo led one of the top defenses in the country, finishing inside the top five in stop rate, points allowed per game, and rushing yards allowed per game.

After transferring from Stanford, Bailey wreaked havoc on Big 12 quarterbacks all season. He led the country with 13.5 sacks, adding 43 tackles (17.5 for a loss, which led the conference) and three forced fumbles. The two made plays together all season, making each other's jobs easier. Both he and Rodriguez are likely on their way to All-American nods for their performance this season.

Texas Tech’s Jacob Rodriguez is a ball magnet. One of the most impactful players in the country and a massive NFL draft riser.



And of course, David Bailey helped force this bad throw pic.twitter.com/54FhQYdsgh — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) November 8, 2025

Presented by the Pony Express Huddle Foundation, the Pony Express Award is voted on by players, making it unique among postseason awards. According to its website, it was selected by the seven captains of SMU's football team in its inaugural season, though there are no official updates on whether that was the method used in 2025.

Rodriguez and Bailey beat several prolific duos that dominated college football this season for the award. The finalists included Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, Georgia linebackers CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson, and Notre Dame running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price.

"Jacob Rodriguez and David Bailey played with relentless energy and absolute trust in each other," Dickerson said, according to Texas Tech's press release. "They embody the team-first mindset that defines this award."

"These two leaders showed how much impact a committed partnership can have," James said. "They performed at a high level, inspiring everyone around them."

Texas Tech's David Bailey (31) celebrates a sack with teammates Romello Height (9) and John Curry in a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 4 Red Raiders will miss both Rodriguez and Bailey in 2026, as the duo is set to graduate and continue their careers in the pros through the 2026 NFL Draft; both are expected to be coveted selections. Tech's defense was formed by savvy veterans who are in their final years of eligibility, but they combined that talent, technique, and acumen in a bond that formed one of the top units in college football.

They have at least one more chance to take the field together and display the teamwork that earned them this honor as they prepare for the Orange Bowl. The Red Raiders were the No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoff and earned a first-round bye, advancing directly to the quarterfinals.

Tech will face the winner of No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 James Madison at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Jan. 1 at noon ET (11 a.m. CT).

