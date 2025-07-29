Joey McGuire Gives Health Updates For Texas Tech Football
Football season is nearly upon us, and the Texas Tech Red Raiders are ready to begin fall camp on July 30th.
The anticipation of the 2025 season, set by their acquisitions from the transfer portal, as well as their continuing ability to recruit big-name players from the 2026 cycle has led to a level of hype in West Texas that rivals the days of the great Mike Leach.
Head Coach Joey McGuire shared injury updates on players who are recovering from injuries and when they expect them back as the the season nears.
Back Before The Season Starts
Perhaps one of the biggest returning pieces, A.J. McCarty, a safety, is slated to return on August 8th or 14th. The senior has been dealing with a hamstring injury and will be returning after becoming the regular season starter last season. He finished the season with 32 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss.
Terrell Tilmon, an outside line backer is also slated to return August 8th or 14th after dealing with a foot injury. The redshirt senior finished with 3.5 sacks last season as a rotational piece in the 2024 season.
Returning During The Season
Both Chapman Lewis (safety), and Justin Horne (linebacker) are expected to return October 15th from ACL injuries.
Offensive lineman Ellis Davis and Cash Cleveland are both expected back In September. Ellis, who is dealing with a back injury, is slated to return on the 29th and Cleveland, the Colorado transfer, will return between the 8th and the 15th.
Defensive backs Macho Stevenson (shoulder), and Braylan McDonald (hamstring), are both expected to return during the first week of September, and will be big depth pieces for the Red Raiders defense.
The Texas Tech Red Raiders will play their first game of the season at home, on August 30th against Arkansas Pine-Bluff.