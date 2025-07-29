Texas Tech’s Behren Morton named to Maxwell Award preseason watch list
Texas Tech enters this season with more pressure than almost any program in the country. After finishing fourth nationally in scoring offense last year, the Red Raiders are expected to pick up right where they left off — and much of that responsibility falls on the shoulders of senior quarterback Behren Morton.
Morton was recently named to the Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List, which honors college football’s most outstanding player. The award is given annually to the athlete who best embodies performance, leadership, and sportsmanship — all traits the Red Raiders hope Morton can deliver in what’s shaping up to be a defining season.
Last year’s award winner went to Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, who set the bar with a dominant campaign. For Morton, making the list is more than a preseason nod — it’s a sign that the spotlight in Lubbock has never been brighter.
Staying healthy has always been the biggest challenge for Morton, but last season, he finally turned a corner. He made it through a full season, starting 12 games — the most he’s ever played — and posted the best stats of his career.
Morton threw for 3,335 yards and 29 touchdowns, while keeping the turnovers low, with just eight interceptions all year. There were moments when he really shined — games where everything seemed to click.
He had four games where he threw for over 300 yards and at least three scores, showing just how explosive this Texas Tech offense could be when he was in rhythm. With the defense struggling to find its footing for most of the year, it was Morton who kept the Red Raiders in games — week after week.
The encouraging part? That defense got a serious overhaul this offseason.
The entire defensive line was revamped with former four-star transfers, including Stanford’s David Bailey, UCF’s Lee Hunter, and Georgia Tech’s Romello Height. With this kind of talent, the unit could quietly emerge as a top-10 defense by season’s end.
Offensively, the Red Raiders reloaded as well.
Former five-star wide receiver Micah Hudson returns, while four-star USC transfer Quinten Joyner joins the backfield to help replace star running back Tahj Brooks, who left for the NFL. The added firepower should ease the burden on Morton — and give Texas Tech one of the most complete rosters in the Big 12.
There’s a lot of excitement in Lubbock this year, and everyone’s looking to Morton to deliver.
Sure, being on the Maxwell Watch List is great — but what really counts is how he plays when everything’s on the line. If Morton can stay healthy and keep making those clutch plays, this might just be the season that puts him—and Texas Tech—right in the mix for the Big 12 title.