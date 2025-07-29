CBS Sports disrespects Texas Tech’s Joey McGuire in shocking Big 12 coach rankings
Joey McGuire and Texas Tech are entering this season under the most pressure in the Big 12 — it’s conference championship or bust in Lubbock. Even after overhauling the roster with high-end talent, not everyone’s sold on the Red Raiders.
CBS Sports recently dropped its Big 12 coaching rankings, and McGuire landed shockingly low—No. 13 out of 16.
The only coaches ranked below McGuire? Cincinnati’s Scott Satterfield, UCF’s Scott Frost, and Arizona’s Brent Brennan.
“The narrative on McGuire remains bizarre,” wrote CBS Sports’ Shehan Jeyarajah. “He’s the first Texas Tech coach to lead the Red Raiders to three straight conference winning records since the Southwest Conference collapsed. He’s posted back-to-back bowl wins, something not even Mike Leach did. Only Spike Dykes, Leach, and McGuire have reached three straight bowls at Tech. Granted, this is the year where McGuire can prove once and for all whether he’s among the Big 12’s elite.”
Still, that No. 13 ranking doesn’t sit right—especially considering what Tech has built this offseason.
The Red Raiders dropped nearly $28 million into this year’s roster, second-most in the country behind Texas. McGuire has the most talented team he’s coached in Lubbock, and expectations are higher than ever.
So how does he drop from No. 10 to No. 13 in the rankings after a massive roster upgrade? Make it make sense.
The program went to work in the portal, landing immediate-impact guys like Stanford edge rusher David Bailey, UCF defensive lineman Lee Hunter, and USC running back Quinten Joyner—all four-star talents expected to start from Day 1.
Add in a revamped offensive line and upgraded depth across the board, and this is a roster that should be in the thick of the Big 12 race. McGuire doesn’t just have something to prove—he’s got the roster to prove it with.
If he delivers, CBS might want to keep that eraser handy.
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech shoots up team recruiting rankings after latest elite commitment
Social media explodes after Texas Tech lands elite WR Chase Campbell
Texas Tech's College Football Playoff odds revealed
Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire debates pros and cons of the college salary cap