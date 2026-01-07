Texas Tech made its defensive priorities unmistakable with a front‑seven transfer portal haul headlined by Trey White, Julien Laventure, Austin Romaine, Amarie Fleming, Bryce Butler, Mateen Ibirogba, Adam Trick, and Jojo Johnson.

Together, the group reflects a clear push to add size, speed, and versatility at every level of the defensive front, signaling a renewed commitment to controlling the line of scrimmage in Lubbock.

Texas Tech’s front‑seven additions begin with three-star transfer Trey White, a two‑time All‑Mountain West standout from San Diego State who brings proven production and rare versatility off the edge. His explosiveness, natural bend, and ability to consistently win 1‑on‑1 matchups make him an immediate pass‑rush disruptor, while his high motor and positional flexibility allow him to impact multiple spots across the Red Raiders’ defensive front.

Building around that edge presence, Texas Tech also added key pieces to the interior and second level, starting with three-star defensive lineman Julien Laventure, whose size, length, and natural power make him an ideal rotational anchor against the run. His ability to control gaps and occupy blockers should immediately help free up the linebackers behind him.

Texas Tech's linebacker group now includes three-star transfer Austin Romaine, a downhill, physical presence with sharp instincts and consistent tackling ability. Romaine’s quick diagnosis skills and reliability in run fits give the Red Raiders a steady, high‑floor defender in the heart of the front seven.

Adding even more juice to the defensive front, Texas Tech brought in three-star Division II transfer Amarie Fleming, a long, twitchy edge rusher whose burst and raw athleticism give him the tools to grow into a true backfield disruptor.

His speed‑to‑power profile fits seamlessly in a pressure‑oriented scheme, complementing the interior presence of three-star Bryce Butler, a former Washington defensive lineman who arrives with valuable Power Four experience. Butler’s combination of size, strength, and leverage makes him a sturdy run defender with the ability to collapse pockets from the inside, further rounding out Tech’s upgraded front seven.

Rounding out the group are three defenders who bring valuable versatility and toughness to the rotation. Mateen Ibirogba, a hybrid linebacker, brings Texas Tech a modern multi‑tool defender capable of playing in space, setting the edge, or attacking off the perimeter. His ability to shift roles based on matchups adds schematic flexibility that the staff can lean on.

Jojo Johnson adds even more range to the second level, bringing instinctive, sideline‑to‑sideline ability and the pursuit speed needed to erase plays in space. He consistently tracks the ball, slips blocks, and finishes in the open field, giving Texas Tech another modern linebacker built to handle the demands of today’s spread‑heavy offenses.

On the defensive line, Adam Trick provides the kind of interior grit every front seven needs, pairing a high motor with the strength to occupy blockers and hold his ground against the run. His developmental upside as a pass rusher only adds to his value as a dependable rotational piece.

Taken together, this group of additions gives Texas Tech a deeper, faster, and far more versatile defensive front, reflecting a clear organizational commitment to winning at the line of scrimmage. From proven producers to high‑upside athletes, the Red Raiders have assembled a front seven built to disrupt, dictate, and redefine the identity of their defense moving forward.

