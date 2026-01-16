Texas Tech attempts to flip transfer commitment of Virginia EDGE rusher

Former Ken State EDGE rusher Jamond Mathis has committed to Virginia according to his social media accounts.

However, just because he has announced his commitment to the Cavaliers, it does not mean that he will stop taking visits to other schools. One school in particular who is pushing for Mathis made it to the College Football Playoff this season.

Mathis is scheduled to take a visit to Texas Tech on Thursday.

Tech has become one of the schools that has benefitted most from the new age of NIL and the transfer portal and is looking to stay one step ahead of the competition in that area.

Despite Mathis already being committed to Virginia, the NIL that Texas tech has the capability to offer can be hard to turn down, especially when he is already coming to campus.

Last season, the Red Raiders gained a reputation for their incredibly talented defensive line and it was that same defensive front that led then to their college football playoff appearance.

They largely built that same defensive line via transfer portal acquisitions. It appears they are attempting to continue that trend here by adding to their defensive line in the transfer portal.

Before Mathis joined the Golden Flashes, he signed with Southern Illinoi where he totaled 30 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks for the Salukis in 2024. He entered the transfer portal for the first time that year, ending up at Kent State for the 2025 season

During the 2025 season with the Golden Flashes, the 6-foot-3, 245 pound pass rusher recorded 28 total tackles, 17 solo tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 6 quarterback hurries, and 3 passes defended en route to being named to the All- MAC second team.

Texas Tech Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire walks towards the locker room during pregame against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

His season highs include four total tackles against Ball State and Northern Illinois, and 1.5 sacks against Ball State and Akron.

Texas Tech has already grabbed EDGE's Romello Height from Georgia Tech and David Bailey from Stanford in the transfer portal, meaning that they have the ability to take away good talent at the position from other teams, and they are looking to do the same here.

The Red Raiders recorded a total of 41 sacks last season, meaning that they averaged just under three sacks per game. Their defensive line became a unit to be feared. Despite his commitment to Virginia, a team that barely missed the CFP with a loss to Duke in the ACC Championship Game, would be hard pressed to turn down Texas Tech's offer once it come.s

Red Raiders Portal Class

• Trey White, EDGE (San Diego State)

• Austin Romaine, LB (Kansas State)

• JoJo Johnson, DL (Oregon State)

• Bryce Butler, DL (Washington)

• Jalen Jones, WR (Alabama State)

• Brendan Sorsby, QB (Cincinnati)

• Mateen Ibirogba, DL (Wake Forest)

• Julien Laventure, DL (Akron)

• Adam Trick, DL (Miami, OH)

• Davin Martin, CB (UTSA)

• Donte Lee Jr., WR, (Liberty)

• Amarie Fleming, EDGE (Allen University)

• Jett Carpenter, TE (Nevada)

• Kenny Johnson, WR (Pitt)

• Malachi Simmons, WR (Auburn)

• Corey Platt, Jr., LB (Houston)

• Kirk Francis, QB (Tulsa)

