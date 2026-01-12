Virginia has added to its defensive line with the latest addition. Jamond Mathis committed to the Cavaliers on Monday afternoon.

Kent State EDGE Jamond Mathis has committed to Virginia, his rep @kylelogan2221 tells @On3sports.



The 6-foot-3, 245-pound pass rusher posted 8 TFLs and 6 sacks in 2025. All-MAC Second Team selection.https://t.co/wMrfFrdlE6 pic.twitter.com/qqHEDiWT2W — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 12, 2026

Mathis had a productive season with Kent State, finishing with 28 tackles, six sacks, and three passes defensed. Mathis also added eight tackles for loss and was an All-MAC second-team selection after a stellar season. He had his best game against Ball State, where he finished with four tackles, 1.5 sacks and a pass defensed. Mathis recorded a tackle in every game he played in this past season for the Golden Flashes.

When you take a look at his numbers on Pro Football Focus (PFF), you can’t help but be impressed. Mathis finished with an 85.3 defensive grade, 82.9 pass rush grade, and a 78.5 run defense grade. Mathis had 35 pressures, 25 QB hurries, and 17 stops.

He is a disruptive player and one who has excellent bend around the edge and can affect the passer. He is also an underrated run stopper and really good at containing the edge on wide runs. His tackling ability sets him apart, as he rarely misses a tackle and is always coming down with a tackle in open space. He fills a true need for the Cavaliers and should compete for a spot in the spring, going into the summer. Virginia got a steal from Kent State.

Here is more via his Kent State Bio

All-MAC Second Team

Played in all 12 games for the Golden Flashes

Recorded 28 total tackles (17 unassisted, 11 assisted)

Posted 8.0 tackles for loss totaling 46 yards

Had 6.0 sacks for 41 yards

Registered 6 quarterback hurries

Broke up 3 passes

Season-high 1.5 sacks at Ball State and Akron

Recorded sack at Oklahoma for 11 yards

Prior to Kent State

In 2024 he totaled 30 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks for the Salukis

Virginia has remained active in the portal and now has five edge rushers out of the 2026 cycle. Devon Baxter, Matthew Fobbs-White, Mathis, Nnanna Anyanwu, and Ezekiel Larry. With so many veteran players graduating/leaving for the Cavaliers, they have done an excellent job of replacing players and bringing new ones into the program. Virginia was one of the better teams at getting to the quarterback a season ago. They not only have viable starters, but they also have key depth at the edge rusher position that bodes well for 2026 and beyond.

More Virginia Football News:

•Former Missouri Starting QB Beau Pribula Will Reportedly Visit Virginia

•A Deeper Look At Virginia’s Newest Transfer EDGE Devon Baxter

•Virginia Lands A Commitment From Michigan Transfer EDGE Devon Baxter

•North Carolina Transfer Tight End Expected To Land With Virginia Football