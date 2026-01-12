A Deeper Look At Virginia's Newest Edge Rusher Jamond Mathis
Virginia has added to its defensive line with the latest addition. Jamond Mathis committed to the Cavaliers on Monday afternoon.
Mathis had a productive season with Kent State, finishing with 28 tackles, six sacks, and three passes defensed. Mathis also added eight tackles for loss and was an All-MAC second-team selection after a stellar season. He had his best game against Ball State, where he finished with four tackles, 1.5 sacks and a pass defensed. Mathis recorded a tackle in every game he played in this past season for the Golden Flashes.
When you take a look at his numbers on Pro Football Focus (PFF), you can’t help but be impressed. Mathis finished with an 85.3 defensive grade, 82.9 pass rush grade, and a 78.5 run defense grade. Mathis had 35 pressures, 25 QB hurries, and 17 stops.
He is a disruptive player and one who has excellent bend around the edge and can affect the passer. He is also an underrated run stopper and really good at containing the edge on wide runs. His tackling ability sets him apart, as he rarely misses a tackle and is always coming down with a tackle in open space. He fills a true need for the Cavaliers and should compete for a spot in the spring, going into the summer. Virginia got a steal from Kent State.
Here is more via his Kent State Bio
All-MAC Second Team
Played in all 12 games for the Golden Flashes
Recorded 28 total tackles (17 unassisted, 11 assisted)
Posted 8.0 tackles for loss totaling 46 yards
Had 6.0 sacks for 41 yards
Registered 6 quarterback hurries
Broke up 3 passes
Season-high 1.5 sacks at Ball State and Akron
Recorded sack at Oklahoma for 11 yards
Prior to Kent State
In 2024 he totaled 30 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks for the Salukis
Virginia has remained active in the portal and now has five edge rushers out of the 2026 cycle. Devon Baxter, Matthew Fobbs-White, Mathis, Nnanna Anyanwu, and Ezekiel Larry. With so many veteran players graduating/leaving for the Cavaliers, they have done an excellent job of replacing players and bringing new ones into the program. Virginia was one of the better teams at getting to the quarterback a season ago. They not only have viable starters, but they also have key depth at the edge rusher position that bodes well for 2026 and beyond.
