New Red Raiders Football Players Who Might Have Immediate Impacts

Coach Joey McGuire is utilizing the transfer portal as well as anyone to build his program

The transfer portal, along with the NCAA's new rule that allows players to transfer one time without penalty, has changed college football forever. Those, combined with the new NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) rules have given college sports a kind of "free agency" feel.

And it's helping build programs around the country.

Texas Tech is no exception. Coach Joey McGuire has utilized the transfer portal to bring in a number of new faces to the program that will be expected to have an impact on the team almost immediately.

The Red Raiders have already secured 13 transfers for the class of 2022, and that might not be all by the time it's all said and done.

So what transfer players might make an immediate impact on Texas Tech football in 2022? Let's dive in.

TE Baylor Cupp

Cupp was once a promising young tight end at Texas A&M, but injuries derailed his career there before he was pushed to the back of the depth chart, initiating his transfer to Tech. But full health and new scenery might be just what he needs to revive his career.

Cupp was the nation's top tight end in 2019 and held offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, USC, and Texas.

At 6-7, he would pair well with 6-9 sophomore tight end Mason Tharpe to give Tech a massive one-two punch at the position. Putting both on the field at the same time could be difficult for opposing defenses to try to stop.

WR Brady Boyd

The Red Raiders are in need of help in the slot, and Boyd could be just the guy. The Southlake, Texas native caught just two passes for 18 yards last season for Minnesota but should figure more prominently in the Tech offense.

Boyd was maybe the most impressive receiver in spring practices this year and that could allow him to be a key contributor this fall. And Texas Tech will need someone to step up at inside receiver.

After Myles Price, who had 38 catches for 523 yards and two touchdowns last season, there are no real options in the slot for the Red Raiders. In fact, no other player who caught passes from the slot last year is currently on the Tech roster.

LB Jacob Rodriguez

Virginia transfer Rodriguez played quarterback for the Hokies for a while but is coming to Lubbock to play linebacker. That's not a traditional move for a player, but it seems to be working for Rodriguez.

Rodriguez played both positions at Wichita Falls Rider High School and really wanted to play quarterback in college. He initially chose Virginia over Tech because the Hokies recruited him to play under center, while the Red Raiders, like now, thought he'd be better on defense.

And after adding around 30 pounds to his frame, he might just be ready to play a meaningful role for the Red Raiders in 2022.

