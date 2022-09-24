Longhorns Name Starting QB vs. Texas Tech

Skip to main content

Longhorns Name Hudson Card Starting QB vs. Texas Tech

The Red Raiders and Longhorns open Big 12 play on Saturday, but who'll be under center for Texas?
On Saturday, the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Texas Longhorns will open Big 12 play against each other for the third season in a row. This year, it's the Red Raiders hosting in Lubbock.

It's Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian's first visit out west to Jones AT&T Stadium and Tech coach Joey McGuire's first Big 12 game as coach of the Red Raiders.

The Longhorns quarterback situation has been uncertain all week. Opening game starter and Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers went down early in the game against Alabama with a shoulder injury and has not played since. 

Earlier this week, Sarkisian indicated Ewers was practicing but did not name a starter for the Week 4 matchup against the Red Raiders. The quarterback situation is further complicated by an injury to backup Hudson Card, who has been playing through a high ankle sprain.

Redshirt Freshman Charles Wright is the team's third option at the position.

Early Saturday afternoon, Sarkisian finally named Card as the starter against Tech, as Ewers doesn't appear ready, and Wright will most likely be the second option should Card go down during the game.

The Red Raiders have their own issues at quarterback, as backup Donovan Smith has had some questionable moments since taking over for the injured Tyler Shough.

Smith has five interceptions in two games since the opener against Murray State.

Quinn Ewers Hudson Card Steve Sarkisian

Football

By Timm Hamm
