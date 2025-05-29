REPORT: Former Texas Tech head coach Mike Leach now eligible for College Football Hall of Fame
Mike Leach's legacy as a college football head coach is undeniable. Widely viewed as one of the most innovative coaches in the history of the sport, Leach was the mastermind behind the "air raid" style of offense that led to him becoming the winningest head coach in Texas Tech history. Leach's overall record of 84-43 from 2000-2009 also led to him being inducted into the school's Hall of Honor in 2023.
And while Leach achieved great success in his 21 years as a collegiate head coach, he wasn't eligible for a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame... until now. According to college football analyst Brett McMurphy, the College Football Hall of Fame will lower its win percentage requirement from 60 percent to 59.5 percent, making Leach eligible for consideration. Leach has a career winning percentage of 59.6 percent.
Leach died on December 11, 2022, at the age of 61 due to heart complications. Although his death shocked the college football world, Leach's legacy on the game is one that will endure forever.
