Texas Tech battling major programs for elite five-star recruit in 'real close race'
Texas Tech remains squarely in the mix for one of the top edge rushers in the country, Jamarion Carlton. The 6-5, 230-pound prospect is rated as the No. 3 overall prospect from the state of Texas and the No. 4 edge rusher in the country. And with the Texas native now narrowing his list, it's clear that he's very interested in remaining in his home state for his collegiate career.
Carton's top choices currently include LSU, Baylor, Texas, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech. In a recent interview with Rivals' Sam Spiegelman, Carlton indicated that it's a really close race.
Carlton took an official visit to Lubbock back in April and it sounds like it went really well. In addition to all of the incredible perks that come with playing at a program like Texas Tech (hello, NIL), Carlton said that he appreciated the family-like environment.
"What excites me about them is how they all operate as a family. And how the coaches are very genuine."
There's no question that Texas Tech has the resources necessary to land a guy like Carlton, but can the Red Raiders prove that they can also win at a high level?
Texas Tech has just one double-digit win season since 1976, and that lack of competing at the highest level seems like the biggest barrier to landing elite recruits for Texas Tech at the moment. But with a reported $40 million roster that is loaded with experience and some of the top transfer portal prospects available, the Red Raiders are expected to finally achieve that breakthrough season in 2025. And if that happens, guys like Carlton will certainly take note.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
CBS Sports picks one Big 12 team to make 2025 College Football Playoff
Texas Tech listed among six CFB programs expected to have $40 million roster in 2025
Updated Big 12 Recruiting Rankings: Colorado struggles, Kansas leads the pack