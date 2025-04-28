Texas Tech lands at No. 11 in On3's CFB post-spring Top 25
The hype train is building for the Texas Tech Red Raiders ahead of the 2025 College Football season. On Monday, On3 dropped its latest post-spring Top 25 and the Red Raiders came in at No. 11. It's the highest ranking of any Big 12 team, and it reinforces how high the expectation is in Lubbock this year.
Here's what On3 had to say about Texas Tech's spot at No. 11:
"The Red Raiders are this season’s version of last season’s Ole Miss team. They went all-in on the transfer portal, spending a fortune to upgrade their roster with players who probably wouldn’t have considered Texas Tech in previous years. It almost worked for the Rebels, but they came up one win short last season. Can the Red Raiders turn the spending into a CFP berth? On paper, they now have the Big 12’s most talented roster. But they still need to prove this group can play together."
The belief in the Red Raiders is not only due to some key pieces returning from last year's squad, but also the fact that Texas Tech has signed the No. 1 ranked transfer portal class in the country. So far, the Red Raiders have added 20 prospects from the portal, a class that is now headlined by former five-star WR Micah Hudson. While Hudson is the headliner (for obvious reasons), Texas Tech's 20 incoming transfers includes 13 four-star prospects.
It certainly feels like everything is trending toward a breakthrough season for head coach Joey McGuire and the Red Raiders. The Big 12 is a wide open conference, the schedule is favorable for Texas Tech, and the roster is loaded with experienced weapons on both sides of the ball. Although four consecutive bowl appearances is nice, Texas Tech has its eyes on a much bigger prize in 2025. And for now, it looks like analysts are buying into what's happening in Lubbock.
