Social media reacts to Texas Tech landing five-star WR transfer Micah Hudson
Former five-star WR recruit Micah Hudson is headed back to Lubbock. In a post shared to his Twitter/X account on Sunday, Hudson said that Texas Tech has always been his home and that he was eager to finish what he starter with the Red Raiders.
"Red Raider Nation,
Lubbock has always been home, and I'm forever grateful to the Coaching staff, teammates and fans who make that possible. I'm back to finish what I started. This experience taught me a lot about myself and what truly it truly means to be a part of the Texas Tech family. God Bless!
Wreck 'Em,
Micah Hudson"
Hudson, a former five-star recruit, was part of Texas Tech's 2024 recruiting class. During his freshman campaign last season, Hudson appeared in eight games and made one start. He finished the year with 123 yards on on eight receptions, with his best single-game performance coming against North Texas (3 receptions for 43 yards).
Immediately following the end of the 2024 season, Hudson entered his name into the transfer portal and ended up at Texas A&M. But after just four months with the Aggies, he had a change of heart and has opted for a return to Lubbock.
Although it was anticipated for weeks now, Hudson's announcement obviously made some waves on social media.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech's JT Toppin named CBS Sports Transfer of the Year
College Football: Texas Tech lands at No. 6 in Big 12 Power Rankings