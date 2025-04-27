Texas Tech NFL Draft Tracker: Where your favorite Red Raiders are headed
A whole host of Texas Tech Red Raiders are getting their shot at playing football in the NFL after the 2025 draft.
In this story:
The 2025 NFL Draft is in the books, and two Red Raiders heard their names called during the three day event. It began on Friday when the Las Vegas Raiders selected Caleb Rogers in the 3rd round with the No. 98 overall pick. On Saturday, the Cincinnati Bengals selected RB Tahj Brooks in the 6th round with the No. 193 overall pick.
As soon as the draft came to a close, additional Red Raiders began to receive UDFA (Undrafted Free Agent) contracts and camp invites. Here's an updated look at where some of your favorite Red Raiders are headed:
1. Caleb Rogers, OL - Las Vegas Raiders
- Round 3, No. 98 overall
2. Tahj Brooks, RB - Cincinnati Bengals
- Round 6, No. 193 overall
3. Jalin Conyers, TE - Miami Dolphins
- UDFA, Signed
4. Josh Kelly, WR - Dallas Cowboys
- UDFA, Signed
5. C.J. Baskerville, DB - Denver Broncos
- Camp Invite
6. Bralyn Lux, DB - Cincinnati Bengals
- UDFA, Signed
7. Mason Tharp, TE - Houston Texans
- Camp Invite
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech's JT Toppin named CBS Sports Transfer of the Year
College Football: Texas Tech lands at No. 6 in Big 12 Power Rankings
Published