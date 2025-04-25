CBS Sports predicts Texas Tech's 2025 win total, could lead to CFB Playoff appearance
The Texas Tech Red Raiders are eyeing would could be a breakthrough season under head coach Joey McGuire. While Texas Tech has put together three consecutive winning records in conference play, the Red Raiders have yet to reach the level they know they're capable of in Lubbock.
But with the No. 1 transfer portal class in the country, along with the fact that the Red Raiders are returning key starters like QB Behren Morton (who's rehabbing from shoulder surgery), the widespread belief is that Texas Tech is primed for a championship run. In fact, CBS Sports recently predicted the record for every team in the Big 12 conference in 2025, and they've got the Red Raiders at 10-2.
Via CBS Sports:
Wins: UAPB, Kent State, Oregon State, at Utah, at Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, BYU, UCF, at West Virginia
Losses: at Arizona State, at Kansas State
Analysis: Few teams have invested more into the 2025 season than Texas Tech, which reeled in a top-three transfer class with several impact players in the trenches. The Red Raiders have three straight winning conference records for the first time since Spike Dykes in 1997 but have yet to break through on the national stage. Texas Tech's Big 12 schedule features only three games against opponents that finished 2024 with a winning record.
Pick: Over 8.5 (+134)
Not only would 10 wins be the most wins for the Red Raiders since 2008, it would also put Texas Tech in contention for a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff.
