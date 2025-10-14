Texas Tech Dominates Big 12 Weekly Honors with Trio of Award Winners
No. 7 Texas Tech (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) made a bold statement across the Big 12 landscape Monday, collecting three of the conference’s weekly honors in a showcase of individual brilliance and collective dominance.
Running back Cameron Dickey earned Offensive Player of the Week after a standout performance, while outside linebacker David Bailey locked down Defensive Player of the Week with his disruptive impact. Adding to the accolades, the Red Raider defensive line was once again recognized as the league’s top unit, cementing its reputation as one of the most formidable fronts in the conference.
Texas Tech continues its strong presence in the Big 12 weekly awards, with Bailey becoming the fourth different Red Raider defender to earn recognition this season. On the offensive side, Dickey joins quarterback Will Hammond as the second Tech standout to claim top honors. Hammond previously secured both Offensive Player and Freshman of the Week following the Red Raiders’ road win at Utah.
Dickey powered Texas Tech to a commanding 42-17 win over Kansas (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) with a career-best 263 rushing yards and two touchdowns, propelling the Red Raiders to a perfect 6-0 record and placing them among just 11 undefeated teams left in college football.
His explosive outing stands as the highest single-game rushing total in the FBS this season and the most by a Big 12 back since Iowa State’s Abu Sama racked up 276 yards against Kansas State on November 25, 2023.
On defense, Bailey shares the FBS lead with 8.5 sacks after totaling 3.0 sacks against Kansas, matching his career high. He was involved in four of Texas Tech’s school-record nine sacks, registering two solo takedowns and two shared sacks with fellow outside linebacker Romello Height on Kansas quarterback Jalen Daniels.
Texas Tech’s defensive line, with Bailey as a key contributor, continues drawing national attention for its run-stopping and quarterback pressure. The Red Raiders set a school single-game sack record with nine sacks, surpassing the 1993 mark of eight and matching the most sacks in a Big 12 game since Oklahoma’s nine in 2020.
Texas Tech is tied for fifth nationally with 21.0 sacks, already matching last season’s total, while Pro Football Focus rates the Red Raiders as the nation’s top pass‑rushing unit with a 92.2 grade and the highest‑graded defense overall at 96.3, and PFF credited the Kansas win with 37 total pressures that helped earn the defensive line its third Defensive Line of the Week honor.
Texas Tech’s trio of weekly awards underscore a unit-by-unit balance that has the program trending upward, combining explosive offense, disruptive edge play, and a suffocating defensive front. If the Red Raiders sustain this level of play and depth, they’ll not only preserve their unbeaten start but position themselves as a legitimate Big 12 title contender and a dangerous team in the national conversation.