Are The Texas Tech Red Raiders The Most Overrated Big 12 Team?
It's no secret the Texas Tech Red Raiders have high expectations in 2025. The campus and the football staff fully believe in what they have built this off-season, between development from returning players and the talent transferred in.
While expectations are high in the Lubbock world, some analysts are bullish on the Red Raiders finding success this season, including CBS Sports who listed them as the most overrated team in the Big 12.
Are they really overrated, or is their expectations that are overrated?
Separating Fact From Fiction
Let's start this way. The Red Raiders have never won a Big 12 Championship in football, fact or fiction? Fact. The Red Raiders have never even played in a Big 12 Championship game for football, fact or fiction? Fact.
Yet now, despite fielding one of the most expensive rosters for the 2025 season, the Red Raiders became favorites to win their conference, seemingly over night. Expectations have been set for Joey McGuire's squad because of the talent level, so maybe their goals are ambitious, but claims of them being overrated are facetious.
They return a quarterback who has proven to be consistent for the Red Raiders, a linebacker who is the heart of McGuire's defense, multiple offensive lineman who have proven game experience, a talented running back room that can attack the holes with a purpose.
They have talent lined all over the field at every position, McGuire has built a coaching staff that sees the vision, including an offensive coordinator who might have one of the best playbooks in the country. A GM who put together not just the best roster in the Big 12, but one that can compete at the national level as well.
Goals are goals for a reason, they are something to reach for, but talent isn't a future measurement, that's projection. Texas Tech can get claims of being overrated all they want, but on the field, they'll get to prove those allegations false.