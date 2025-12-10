Texas Tech Fans Holiday Wish No. 16

The holiday wishes keep coming for Texas Tech fans as we count down to wish No. 1. This 16th wish will stir some debate and discussions among Red Raider fans.

Texas Tech winning in football and having a top five NIL program has begun the discussion of a possible conference change for the Red Raiders in the near future.

Holiday Wish No. 16: Texas Tech to get an invitation to join the SEC conference.

The key word in this holiday wish is "invitation" because it's uncertain whether Texas Tech and its athletic department would all agree to move from the Big 12 to the SEC conference.

ESPN pushing a narrative that Texas Tech needs to join the SEC is an interesting development. pic.twitter.com/1OE2rZUGOL — Flatland Sports🌵#15to1 (@flatland_sports) December 2, 2025

This wish isn't without validation and purpose, as it is being discussed through various media outlets and on social media platforms.

Here are several reasons why Texas Tech's move to the SEC makes sense.

The longstanding rivalry between Texas and Texas A&M, both currently in the SEC, could see a resurgence if Texas Tech joins the SEC and the Red Raiders play both the Aggies and Longhorns every season. Those who argue that Texas Tech will no longer play schools from the state of Texas annually if they leave the Big 12 should remind themselves that the Red Raiders did not play Baylor and TCU in football this season.

The Southeastern Conference is universally recognized as one of the two pinnacle conferences of collegiate athletics. Given the financial support and the competitive environment, it is logical for any school to consider shifting from a conference like the Big 12 or ACC to either the SEC or the Big Ten. This statement does not intend to disrespect the Big 12 conference; while remaining in the Big 12 could result in additional conference titles and an automatic college football playoff bid, there are several reasons why both Texas A&M and Texas recently transitioned from the Big 12 to the SEC. One of the primary reasons would be an increase in conference revenue sharing and more national exposure for Texas Tech. Instead of traveling to play West Virginia and Cincinnati in football, the Red Raiders would be traveling to play Oklahoma and LSU instead.

Numerous voices, including Urban Meyer and Pat McAfee, have highlighted the significant financial commitment Texas Tech makes to its football program, alongside the impressive achievements the school has achieved on the gridiron. Such opinions suggest that the Red Raiders are ready to take on the challenges of the Southeastern Conference. Now, two media members' suggestions and opinions does not mean that Texas Tech should lobby for an invitation to the SEC. However, Meyer made some valid and persuasive points.

A move from the Big 12 to the SEC would likely lead to growth and security in this ever-changing college football landscape. Five years ago, no one thought that the Pac-12 would lose most of its members, and no one is suggesting that the Big 12 will meet that same fate, but the SEC and Big Ten clearly control the major moves and changes in college athletics at this moment. This aspect provides another compelling reason for Texas Tech fans to support the Red Raiders' move to the SEC. The SEC's broadcast rights deals show that the SEC is growing faster than the Big 12. Many people think that the SEC and Big Ten will make a lot more money long-term than the Big 12 and ACC, leaving them behind, especially if the Big Ten and SEC leave the NCAA to make their own superconference.

If Texas Tech joined the SEC, its athletic teams, especially football, would receive a lot more national exposure because they would be on a national platform almost every week. This change would make the university more visible as a brand, which would make it possibly more appealing to new students, new employees, and business sponsors.

Once again, this wish is specifically to receive an invitation from the SEC, rather than to express a desire for Texas Tech to join the SEC. This is the holiday season and the best time for college football fans to make wishes like this.

