Urban Meyer names unexpected college football program with SEC potential
Texas Tech has quietly developed into a team with an offense capable of doing it all and a defense that ranks among the stingiest in college football.
Entering Saturday’s contest against UCF in Lubbock, the No. 6 Red Raiders sit 9-1 overall (6-1 Big 12), riding a physical defense that’s allowing just 73.8 rushing yards per game (fewest in college football) and 12.6 points per game (third-fewest).
Offensively, senior quarterback Behren Morton is leading a well-rounded offense with 1,969 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, and just four interceptions, completing 65.7% of his passes.
Senior wideout Caleb Douglas leads all pass catchers with 606 receiving yards and five TDs on 43 receptions (14.1 yards per catch), while sophomore RB Cameron Dickey ranks top-15 in the nation in rushing yards (867) and touchdowns (11).
Former coach Urban Meyer lauded the Red Raiders’ balanced brand of football during Wednesday’s episode of "The Triple Option" podcast.
“I stood next to Texas Tech and I was sizing them up… they’re an SEC-looking team,” Meyer said. “They really are. They’ve got the skillset. They have to keep their quarterback (Behren Morton) healthy, but if they stay healthy, they are going to swing at some SEC and Big Ten schools."
While Texas Tech averages among the FBS leaders in total offense (479.9 yards per game), behind a strong pass and run game, it’s their defensive unit that’s arguably been the biggest storyline.
Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez has been flying all over the field, piling up 88 total tackles, seven forced fumbles, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and a sack, putting himself in legitimate Heisman consideration.
Meanwhile, while defensive back Brice Pollock has been a turnover machine in the secondary, leading the team with four interceptions, a fumble recovery, and 34 combined tackles.
After hosting UCF on Saturday, Texas Tech will close the regular season on the road against West Virginia on Nov. 29.
With just one loss on the season and two winnable matchups remaining, the team remains firmly in control of the Big 12.
However, the upcoming contests will determine the seeding for the College Football Playoff, where they will likely face at least one SEC powerhouse.
A draw against No. 3 Texas A&M, No. 4 Alabama, No. 5 Georgia, No. 7 Ole Miss, or No. 10 Texas would be an instant must-watch playoff matchup.