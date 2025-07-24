Texas Tech Football Position Group Preview: Running Backs
While piling up yards, the Texas Tech Red Raiders' run game has become a focal point of their offense over the last three seasons. To say the running game was a success would be an understatement as the Red Raiders finished third in the Big 12 in rushing stats according to ESPN.
With a revamped offensive line and a defense that should allow the Red Raiders to control the game's flow, the rushing offense should be expected to continue its role going into the 2025 season.
After the legacy that Tahj Brooks left in his three seasons at Texas Tech, who is going to fill those shoes this season? The Red Raiders hit the portal hard in search of their answer and paid a hefty $800,000 price tag for a transfer, but will it be enough to fill the void left by Brooks?
Reading The Room
Projected Starter
All eyes are on Quinten Joyner as he emerges as the frontrunner for Texas Tech’s starting running back role this season. The USC transfer was highly sought after in the portal, finishing the 2024 season with three touchdowns and 478 yards, averaging 7.6 yards per carry, over that twelve-game span. Joyner runs hard and is known for his ball-carrier vision, using brute strength and speed over elusiveness.
Projected Backup
Even as the projected backup, J'Koby Williams brings burst, vision, and power, which is exactly what the Red Raiders need off the bench. He showed his explosiveness and what he can do in his performance in the Liberty Bowl, finishing with 125 rushing yards. He appeared in 10 games as a true freshman, in which he had forty-one carries, two touchdowns, and 236 yards, and also had two receptions for 100 yards.
While having big shoes to fill, the one-two punch of Joyner and Williams should keep the Red Raiders' rushing attack lethal for the 2025 season.
