Texas Tech Football Position Group Preview: Quarterbacks
The off-season saw a lot of roster turnover for the Texas Tech Red Raiders, who were determined to take over in the Big 12. They made a splash in the transfer portal and signed the country's top class.
Many new faces will be all over the field, including in the backfield after the departure of longtime workhorse running back, Tahj Brooks. One thing remained consistent for Joey McGuire's offense, though: Behren Morton will return as the signal caller for the 2025 season.
While the reviews on Morton's tenured career in West Texas remain polarizing, ranging from being ranked seventh to ninth in the deep, and talent-rich Big 12 quarterback rankings, he brings valuable experience to the program that will have many first-year players.
Reading The Room
The Texas Tech quarterback room has the task of being the reason the Red Raiders don't lose games rather than being forced to be the reason they do win games. That isn't a knock on the room at all, as they have the talent to be successful with Morton and Hammond. The question will become if Morton can put together a full, successful, and healthy season and, if not, if Hammond can step into the role and perform as he showed last season.
Projected Starter
Despite spending the last four seasons with Texas Tech, Behren Morton was not solidified as the starting quarterback until the previous year. In his first full season as the signal caller, he had a great season, throwing for nearly 3,000 yards with a 63 percent completion percentage.
Now, in 2025, Morton won't be tasked with being the hero of West Texas; instead, he just needs to have a similar season to last year. The talent around him increased, and for the first time in what feels like forever, the Red Raiders project to have a defense that won't see every game turn into a shootout.
For Morton, pedestrian is success, and anything more is just icing on the cake for a big 2025 season.
Projected Backup
Will Hammond is viewed as the signal caller of the future for Joey McGuire, and after redshirting last year in his freshman season, he is ready to step into the starter role should his name be called. He has starting experience, becoming the eighth true freshman to start a game last season, and finished with the fourth most passing yards by a true freshman in a start with 280.