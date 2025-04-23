Texas Tech football predicted to add two transfer portal prospects from Texas A&M and Colorado
The Red Raiders are looking to continue their momentum in the transfer portal. Already featuring the No. 1 ranked portal class in the nation, Texas Tech is now favored to make two more additions from the portal according to On3's Pete Nakos.
Micah Hudson, WR - Texas A&M
A familiar face is predicted to head back to Lubbock, as former five-star wideout Micah Hudson is expected to land back with Texas Tech. Hudson transferred to Texas A&M back in December after just one season with the Red Raiders. During his freshman campaign, he finished the year with just 8 receptions for 123 yards.
But the 6-0, 190 pound wideout still has a very promising future if he can find the right fit, and it appears that a return home could be in the cards. On3's Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong have both put in predictions for Hudson to transfer back to Texas Tech.
Cash Cleveland, OL - Colorado
On Tuesday, On3's Pete Nakos reported that Texas Tech is set to host Colorado offensive lineman transfer Cash Cleveland. The former IMG product appeared in six games for the Colorado as a true freshman, including four starts at the end of the season. He made his first start against Utah and became the first true freshman walk-on in program history to start at center.
Cleveland played 296 offensive snaps and 234 pass blocking snaps as a true freshman, allowing just one sack and one QB hit all season long. For his efforts, he was named On3 Freshman All-American.
