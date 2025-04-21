BREAKING: Texas Tech predicted to land 5-star WR transfer
A familiar face is predicted to head back to Lubbock, as former five-star wideout Micah Hudson is expected to land back with Texas Tech. Hudson transferred to Texas A&M back in December after just one season with the Red Raiders. During his freshman campaign, he finished the year with just 8 receptions for 123 yards.
But the 6-0, 190 pound wideout still has a very promising future if he can find the right fit, and it appears that a return home could be in the cards. On3's Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong have both put in predictions for Hudson to transfer back to Texas Tech.
As a recruit, Hudson was ranked as the No. 4 prospect from the state of Texas and the No. 5 overall wide receiver nationally in the 2024 class. He held 35 offers from some of the top programs around the country, including Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, LSU, Michigan, and Notre Dame. But the Texas Native clearly wanted to remain in his home state, and now it sounds like he's set for a return to Lubbock.
