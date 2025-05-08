Texas Tech Football: Red Raiders make massive jump in latest ESPN Top 25
After being unranked in ESPN's first Way-Too-Early Top 25, Texas Tech has jumped all the way to No. 16 in the latest rankings. It's no secret that the Red Raiders have been the most aggressive team in the country when it comes to the transfer portal this offseason, and a good portion of the new additions are four-star prospects.
Although Texas Tech has certainly added some nice pieces offensively, it's clear that head coach Joey McGuire was intent building a defense that needed to make significant improvements from the 2024 campaign. Headlined by the additions of edge rushers David Bailey and Romello Height, the Red Raiders have what many consider to be the best roster on paper in the Big 12.
Here's what ESPN had to say about Texas Tech at No. 16:
2025 outlook: Few teams were as active in the transfer portal as the Red Raiders, who put most of their attention (and money) on shoring up a defense that played terribly in 2024. Texas Tech surrendered 35 points or more in each of its five losses and ranked 122nd in the FBS in scoring defense (34.8 points) and next to last in pass defense (308.1 yards). Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire hired former Houston defensive coordinator Shiel Wood, who helped the Cougars improve from 112th in total defense in 2023 to 26th last season.
The Red Raiders signed several high-profile pass rushers, including Bailey, who had 14.5 sacks in three seasons at Stanford. At least three transfers are expected to start on the offensive line, and former USC running back Quinten Joyner will be in the mix to replace Tahj Brooks, who ran for 1,505 yards in 2024. Morton sat out preseason practices while recovering from December shoulder surgery; he recently started throwing again.
While the outlook is high, Texas Tech fans have seen this movie before. The Red Raiders are rarely starved for talent, but they've also achieved just one double-digit win season since 1976. In order to live up to the lofty expectations ahead in 2025, anything less than a 10-win season and a possible spot in the College Football Playoff will be viewed as a disappointment.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
CBS Sports picks one Big 12 team to make 2025 College Football Playoff
Texas Tech listed among six CFB programs expected to have $40 million roster in 2025
Updated Big 12 Recruiting Rankings: Colorado struggles, Kansas leads the pack