Jacob Rodriguez Continues To Make History by Winning Chuck Bednarik Award

Jacob Rodriguez is quickly becoming the most decorated Red Raider in Texas Tech history. After becoming the first player in Texas Tech history to win the Lombardi Award or Butkus Award, the senior linebacker has become the first recipient of the Chuck Bednarik Award in program history.

Along with the Pony Express Award, Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award, and all-conference and All-American honors from multiple publications, Rodriguez has capped off one of the best seasons at his position with the hardware to prove it.

After recording four interceptions, two forced fumbles, a sack, and 117 tackles, with 11 going for a loss, in 13 games, Rodriguez has been recognized as not just the top linebacker in college football but the top defensive player. Rodriguez was a magnet for turnovers, leading a defense that paced the country in takeaways.

Rodriguez led the country in forced fumbles with seven, the second-most in Texas Tech history. The only Red Raider to record more in one season was Dwayne Slay (eight), who is the only other player in school history to win Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Additionally, Rodriguez tied for the third-best Heisman finish in program history. The only other Red Raiders to place in the top five were Donny Anderson and Graham Harrell (fourth in 1965 and 2008, respectively) and Michael Crabtree (fifth in 2008).

This marks the second year in a row that a player from the Big 12 won the Chuck Bednarik Award; Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter earned the distinction in 2024. Before him, the most recent winner from the conference was Ndamukong Suh in 2009.

Rodriguez's journey has been one of perseverance. A former quarterback who walked on at Texas Tech, he developed into one of the most smothering forces in college football, suffocating offenses in the running game and passing game through his study, play recognition, and expert pursuit.

The scarlet and black finished the regular season in the top five of the country in rushing yards allowed per game, total yards allowed per game, and points allowed per game. With Rodriguez's instincts — at times seemingly knowing exactly what the offense wanted to do — he gave the talented Tech defensive line the freedom to attack while he secured the play behind them.

Texas A&M edge rusher Cashius Howell and Ohio State safety Caleb Downs were the other two finalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award; however, Rodriguez added the trophy to a case that has filled fast.

"It's unbelievable," Rodriguez said on ESPN's broadcast of the award ceremony on Friday, Dec. 12. "I think just being in this position is something I couldn't have dreamed of, and I'm just so thankful for [head coach Joey McGuire] and this university taking me in with open arms. It's been a crazy journey. It's been a fun one. I won't forget it, for sure."

Rodriguez became the third player in college football history to sweep the Butkus, Nagurski, and Lombardi awards, alongside Boston College's Luke Kuechly (2011) and Notre Dame's Manti Te'o (2012). Meanwhile, Te'o is the only other player to add the Bednarik to that list, with Kuechly losing out to LSU's Tyrann Mathieu.

