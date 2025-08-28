Texas Tech Red Raiders 2025 Football Schedule Prediction
The Texas Tech Red Raiders' 2025 season has been built up to be one for the ages in Lubbock. From the influx of talent through the transfer portal in the spring to the continued success on the recruiting trail, something is brewing in West Texas.
While the excitement is high, the season is long, and counting your eggs in the basket before they hatch is usually frowned upon. So, while excitement is rightfully high, curious optimism should also be heeded for Red Raider fans.
With the talent on the roster, Joey McGuire hopes to bring the first Big 12 championship to Lubbock, but before that, will the Red Raiders even get there based on their schedule?
Non-Conference Matchups
The Red Raiders will begin the season playing all three non-conference games at home, a good move for a team filled with players from the transfer portal. This will allow them extra time to gel during games without the pressure of a hostile environment.
Playing one FCS in Arkansas- Pine Bluff in week one as their tune-up game, followed by Kennesaw State, who ranked as one of the worst teams in FBS last season, capped off by a visit from remaining Pac-12 member Oregon State, should be hardly any trouble for McGuire's squad.
The Red Raiders should be 3-0 as they head into conference play.
Big 12 Play
After three straight weeks in West Texas, the Red Raiders finally travel to Utah to take on the Utes in their first conference matchup of the season, and it should be a big one. The affair will be seen as a temperature check for both teams, whether McGuire's squad is real, and whether the Utes are returning to their winning ways in 2025. This is one of four challenging conference games against the projected top six teams in the Big 12 for the Red Raiders. However, I think they do enough to win this one.
After that, they get two easier matchups in the Houston Cougars and the Kansas Jayhawks, both of which should be wins for them, before heading to Arizona to take on the reigning Big 12 champions, Arizona State. In a matchup between undefeated teams, the strength of the Red Raiders' defense will come into play here, as the defensive line should wreak havoc to keep their season perfect.
Following that, they get Oklahoma State at home, and by now, the hype train has gone off the rails. Sitting at 8-0 After a win against the Pokes, they travel to Manhattan, where I have them getting their first season loss. The Wildcats are a pesky team; they've been at the top before, and beating them at home is tough.
The slide doesn't stop there, with the Red Raiders hosting BYU, I have them losing that game as well, sitting at 8-2 with two games left but the Big 12 championship is still in reach. Thankfully, the season's last two games are against two of the projected worst teams, UCF and West Virginia, both of which the Red Raiders should cruise through, finishing 10-2 on the season and playing in Arlington for their first Big 12 championship in program history.