Red Raiders QB Behren Morton Wins Weekly Big 12 Award

Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton continues to steal the hearts of fans in Lubbock.

Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Morton helped lead a dominate 48-10 route at home over the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, picking up where he left off in an unexpected spot start in the loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Oct. 8. 

Against West Virginia, the redshirt freshman went 28 of 45 passing for 325 yards and two touchdowns. Tech coach Joey McGuire even subbed in quarterback Donovan Smith, who had started the previous four games before Morton entered the fold, into the game for the final two possessions. This showed McGuire was intent on keeping Morton fresh after another impressive performance.

On Saturday, Morton became the second Red Raider to throw for at least 300 yards against Big 12 opponents in his first two career starts.

"It was just a surreal moment," Morton said after the win over WVU. "Getting to play in the Jones for the first time with the best fans in the country. It was really cool, and it's going to be a moment I cherish for a long time."

Should Morton receive the start again on Saturday, he'll face a daunting task. The Red Raiders will travel to Forth Worth to take on the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs, who enter the game with an undefeated 7-0 record.

Red Raiders QB Behren Morton Wins Weekly Big 12 Award

By Zach Dimmitt
