Red Raiders QB Behren Morton Injured vs. TCU

The quarterback went down after a run play early in the second quarter.
The Texas Tech Red Raiders went to Fort Worth to take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday in a Big 12 matchup.

The game didn't start well for Tech, as the offense sputtered out of the gate for a three-and-out on the first possession of the game. Then on the ensuing punt, TCU's Derius Davis sprinted 82 yards for a TCU touchdown, putting the Red Raiders down 7-0 not even two minutes into the game.

But the Tech offense and quarterback Behren Morton found some rhythm and managed to a 10-10 tie midway through the second period.

But that rhythm might be in jeopardy as Morton went to the locker room visibly limping.

The injury occurred after Morton scrambled for four yards to the left side trying to convert a 3rd and 11 from the Tech 35. Morton winced in pain on the field after being tackled as a TCU defensive lineman fell on his feet. Teammates helped Morton up and aided him to the sideline.

Morton was helped by trainers on the sideline before being helped to the locker room to be examined further. There is no word regarding his possible return.

Oregon transfer Tyler Shough entered the game on the Red Raiders' next drive. Shough was named the starter in the offseason before injuring his shoulder in Week 1.

Morton is 7-of-10  for 79 yards and a touchdown pass in the game, and 89-of-158 for 1,038 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions for the season.

