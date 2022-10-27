Two Red Raiders Honored by Earl Campbell Award After Texas Tech's Week 8 Win

Lubbock is likely still ringing from the homecoming festivities that took place after Tech's 48-10 drubbing of the West Virginia Mountaineers. That blowout victory was fueled by a strong offensive output and now, a pair of Red Raiders have been honored individually for their performances.

Both running back Tahj Brooks and wide receiver Xavier White were selected as honorable mentions for the Earl Campbell Award's Player of the Week in Week 8. The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award is given to the top offensive player in Division I, who has ties to the state of Texas (college or HS) and exemplifies the values of former Texas Longhorns legendary running back Earl Campbell.

Both Brooks and White are from the state of Texas and represented proudly with standout play on Saturday.

Brooks, a junior from Manor, Texas, ran all over the Mountaineers in Texas Tech's homecoming victory. He totaled 107 yards and two touchdowns rushing, scoring the Red Raiders' first two TDs.

That hot start put Tech on track to wallop West Virginia and Brooks continued to move the chains at will throughout the game. Coach Joey McGuire said he thought the running game might be the key to fixing some of their offensive troubles and Brooks is proving him right.

Homecoming is always special for White, a senior who's called Lubbock home since childhood. He put on quite a show for his home crowd last weekend, racking up 139 yards on eight catches and scoring a touchdown.

The veteran route runner looked like one of new quarterback Behren Morton's most reliable and explosive targets. White may see the ball quite a bit more as the season reaches its homestretch.

For both players, just to be mentioned is a great honor. Both Brooks and White have already made the state of Texas proud and they continue to add to that legacy every time they put on a Red Raiders uniform. These two are what Texas Tech football is all about.

