Texas Tech Red Raiders Position Preview: Tight Ends
As the Texas Tech Red Raiders continue evolving under their portal commits and recruiting class, the tight end position is quietly becoming more integral to the offense. This tight end room is filled with veteran leadership and new faces trying to crack their way into showing up in the lineup.
Joey McGuire and his staff look to evolve at the tight end position and get more involved with the offense because it was not a big part in the offense last year
The room is full of boom or bust, but McGuire's offenses have featured talented tight ends heavily, which should be expected to continue in 2025.
Two-Headed Monster
The Red Raiders will have two formidable tight ends, both expected to play significant roles. In keeping with the Red Raiders' roster-building spirit, one is a returning talent, and the other is a transfer from Louisiana-Lafayette.
Johncarlos Miller II
All eyes are on the senior returning senior emerging as the projected starter for the Texas Tech Tight End role. Miller stands at a frame of 6'5, 240 pounds. He appeared in all 13 games last season, where he recorded 10 receptions for 122 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 12.2 yards. Miller is often praised for being reliable in the passing game and efficient in run blocking. He is good at breaking the first tackle and is always hard to bring down. He is also reliable on all sides of the special teams, with his 70.8 blocking grade
Terrance Carter Jr.
Even as the projected backup, Carter can make a burst into this offense because he is made off of big plays and long catches with his speed and elite route running as a junior transfer from Louisiana, where he started all 13 games and recorded 48 receptions for 689 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 14.4 yards. He was named an All-Sun Belt First Team after his first season as the starter for the Ragin' Cajuns. He was graded as 89.2 receiving grade, which was fifth among all FBS tight ends according to Pro Football Focus.
Depth Options
Trey Jackson
As a redshirt freshman, Jackson makes up for his lack of experience with exciting athleticism that the coaching staff has raved over this offseason. Finding his role on the field this season will be tough, but he will play a significant role in taking over the starting role next season.
Jason Llewellyn
Llewellyn is a red-shirt Junior who appeared in 12 games last season as a reserve tight end or on special teams. He stands at 6'5 ", 255 pounds. With his elite route running and efficient run blocking, he can play a role in this room.