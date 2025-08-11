Expectations for Texas Tech defense continue to rise and spread across social media
Anyone with a laptop, a phone, and an opinion can share that opinion and reach millions in today's social media age. The number of "expert" sports accounts on Instagram, Facebook, X, and other media outlets is incredible. It can be a bit overwhelming figuring out what site is reputable and what site is a 12-year-old kid in his mom's basement. With that in mind, when even those minuscule sites start spouting the same thing as the big sites in unison, you have to begin to wonder what is going on. As the adage says, "where there is smoke, there is fire". Texas Tech's defense may be that fire.
Widely expected to be a top 10 defensive unit by big-time analysts and scouts, that belief has spread across all levels of social media, and the hype in Lubbock is starting to grow. It could not come at a better time for Head Coach Joey McGuire and his staff. They have been crushing it in recruiting, recently securing a commitment from the top player in the 2027 class EDGE LaDamion Guyton, and he can use the burgeoning swell of excitement to motivate his team.
With a defensive line that is fully revamped with transfer portal players, the Red Raiders' defense is poised to be one of the best in the country, and I believe they are by far the best in the Big 12. A conference not historically known for its defensive prowess could be home to one of the best in the nation by the time the season ends.
