Locked Down in Lubbock: Previewing Texas Tech's elite cornerback corps
While it's no secret that the Texas Tech Red Raiders' defense has had its share of struggles the past few years, an influx of talent added should right that course for the 2025 season.
Just like the rest of the defensive line, the Red Raiders decided to go with new faces in their cornerback room. They took four players from the portal, hoping to find a combination that will work for Joey McGuire's squad.
Trying to improve their mark of 14 interceptions, which was sixth in the Big 12, the Red Raiders look to improve their pressure, leading to a bigger role for the cornerbacks to be forced to play in 2025.
Projected Starters
Brice Pollock
Pollock is a Junior transfer from Mississippi State, where he started in all 12 games and had a total of 48 tackles, one interception, and one forced fumble. Pollock has a frame of six feet, 195 pounds, and he is also very aggressive and can guard a receiver of any size because he is not one to put his hands away as the route continues. He uses his arms very well and tends to be very aggressive at the catch.
Maurion Horn
Horn is a redshirt junior returning to the Red Raider defense and is listed as the projected starting corner. Last season, Horn played in all 13 games, recording 56 total tackles and five pass deflections. He is very aggressive and uses his hands very well right off the ball, which will help in pass deflections and pass breakups. Horn has very explosive speed and good hands in case of jump balls.
Miquel Dingle Jr.
Dingle is a red-shirt sophomore who appeared in all 13 of the games he played. He moved from the linebacker room, where he totaled 29 tackles, a forced fumble, and two quarterback hurries. He has explosive speed and can rush the quarterback if need be. He also has very good tackling skills.
Talent In The Depth
A.J. McCarty
Was the starter at the “star” position in the Red Raider defense secondary, where he recorded 32 total tackles. He added two pass breakups in the secondary and had two interceptions, one of which he returned, one of the two that the Red Raiders returned for touchdowns. He had a career year last year in all of his stats, and going into his senior year, he is looking to have his true "breakout" year in 2025.
Ameir Boyd
Boyd is a junior transfer from UTEP who stands at six feet two inches and weighs 195 pounds. At UTEP, he played in nine games and made three starts, finishing with 16 tackles, two interceptions, three pass breakups, and one forced fumble. Boyd is not much of a press coverage guy, but he gives some cushion and is physical during the route.