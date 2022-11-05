Red Raiders QB Injured; Texas Tech Trails No. 7 TCU at Half

The Texas Tech Red Raiders made the trip east to Fort Worth for a Saturday matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

The Horned Frogs were picked in the preseason to finish No. 7 in the Big 12, yet as of Saturday, they find themselves No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

An appearance in the top four is still a bit of a stretch even if TCU runs the table, but that potential run began against Tech.

Texas Tech is in the middle of new coach Joey McGuire's first season and it's certainly been a roller-coaster ride, with some big wins against some head-scratching losses.

On Saturday, Tech paid tribute to the 1988 squad with throwback uniforms.

Things started out well for the Horned Frogs as Texas Tech went three-and-out on its first possession, and TCU's Derius Davis returned the punt 82 yards for the first score of the game.

The Tech defense stepped up with a stop on a TCU 4th and 1 from the Red Raiders 18 yard line turning the ball over on downs.

And the Tech offense took full advantage as it marched 80 yards in three plays and tied the game on a Behren Morton touchdown pass to Jerand Bradley for 47 yards.

The Red Raiders took the lead on a 28-yard Trey Wolff field goal as the first quarter expired. After one quarter, the Red Raiders had doubled TCU's offensive production with 141 total yards to 69. The Tech offense was very balanced too with 71 yards rushing and 70 yards passing.

TCU tied the game with a 40-yard field goal from Griffin Kell as the Horned Frog offense started finding some success with the feet of quarterback Max Duggan.

The Texas Tech offensive rhythm might be in jeopardy as Morton went to the locker room visibly limping.

The injury occurred after Morton scrambled for four yards to the left side trying to convert a 3rd and 11 from the Tech 35. Morton winced in pain on the field after being tackled as a TCU defensive lineman fell on his feet. Teammates helped Morton up and aided him to the sideline.

Morton was helped by trainers on the sideline before being helped to the locker room to be examined further. There is no word regarding his possible return.

Oregon transfer Tyler Shough entered the game on the Red Raiders' next drive. Shough was named the starter in the offseason before injuring his shoulder in Week 1.

The Horned Frogs took the lead just before halftime on a 30-yard Kell field goal. TCU has the edge in total yards 206-166, as quarterback Max Duggan is 7-for-13 with 132 yards.

The Frogs will have the ball to start the second half.

