The Red Raider Three and Out: TTU Offers Some of the Top 2029 Recruits in the State for the 2029 Class

Welcome to the first edition of the Red Raider Three and Out, where I will catch up with three of the latest recruits to receive an offer from Texas Tech. The Red Raiders have been hosting their summer prospect camps and have been getting some top athletes to come compete in Lubbock. I caught up with some who were here last weekend, and I’ll have another edition after the camp on Sunday.

Braylon McDaniel | 2029 | OL/DL | 6’5 | 230 lbs | Celina HS | Celina, TX

McDaniel received his first offer from the Red Raiders after the camp, speaking with head coach Joey McGuire and outside linebackers coach Jacquies Smith.

“Coach Joey McGuire and Coach Smith gave me great coaching points and told me to keep working. At the end of camp, they gave me an offer. The camp at Texas Tech was an excellent experience! The coaching staff was amazing to work with and great at coaching me up and providing feedback. The school spirit is contagious, and I enjoyed working out at their top-tier facilities,” McDaniel said.

He is looking to also attend upcoming camps at North Texas, Sam Houston State, and Baylor while also working out at Dhawk Lineman Performance as he is looking to attend upcoming camps at North Texas, Sam Houston State, and Baylor while with his trainer, former NFL player Donald Hawkins.

“This offseason is all about building strength in the weight room, continuing one-on-one coaching with Lineman Performance Coach Dhawk, and continuing to get quicker and better.”

Khamari Nelson | 2029 | ATH | 6’0 | 155 lbs | Royse High School | Royse City, TX

Nelson received his offer from Texas Tech after he spoke with Associate Director of High School Scouting Freddie Johnson.

“The Texas Tech camp was amazing, and I appreciated how the current players were active and helped with the time we had there. I was able to connect with Coach Juice (wide receivers coach Justin “Juice” Johnson) and head coach Joey McGuire. For the rest of the summer, I will be working on building my body, getting stronger and faster, eating healthier, and getting ready for fall,” Nelson said.

He received his first offer from Texas State in November, and since the Red Raider camp, he picked up offers from SMU and Stephen F. Austin. He attended a camp at SFA and Georgia.

Skyler Robinson | 2029 | ATH | 5’10 | 160 lbs | Benjamin O’ Davis High School | Houston, TX

Robinson received his latest offer from the Red Raiders after speaking and meeting with Freddie Johnson.

“The camp was very competitive, with many skillful guys with speed and technique. The facilities were amazing, and the coach's attention to detail is a reason for the recent success of the program. Coach Johnson told me about the offer, and he said he liked my skill set and my following the coach's directions, plus being coachable. Coach Juice was a technician, as he was very detailed with precise definition in route running, and I liked that,” Robinson said.

He received his first offer from Prairie View A&M on May 9 and has also attended other camps but has no plans for more.

“What’s next for me is to get back into the lab and get back to work. I took off work this week and hit a camp circuit. I attended Grambling, SMU, Houston Christian, Houston, and Texas Tech, all in a week and a half. SAC camp starts today at my high school, so it’s business as usual.”

Delvin Robinson Jr. | 2029 | ATH | 6’1 | 170 lbs | Oakridge High School | Arlington, TX

Robinson received his offers from the Red Raiders after speaking with Juice Johnson after camp.

“The camp was amazing! There was so much talent, and it was one of the best camps I’ve been to all summer. Texas Tech is an amazing place! I got to meet with Coach Juice and Coach Johnson. They told me I did a great job at the camp and that they invited me for a reason. Coach Johnson told me verbatim. “You came to camp and did your thing, and we will do our thing. We are offering you,” Robinson said.

He also has offers from Nevada, UTSA, Texas State, North Texas, and Wake Forest. He plans on shutting down camps and focusing on the fall.

“I am ready to focus on my upcoming football season. I have a big season ahead of me, and I’m looking forward to competing with my coaches and brothers at Oakridge High School. But I will continue to train with Coach O and Coach J O. I have to give a huge shoutout to my trainer and coaches. Thanks to them, Coach Flowers, Coach LT, Coach Bugg, and Coach Christian. I would also like to thank my LT’s FSC7 7v7 team.”

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