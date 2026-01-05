Current, Former Texas Tech Players React to Brendan Sorsby Addition

One of the biggest names in the transfer portal was former Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby. Even before the transfer portal window opened, there were strong signs that pointed the former Lone Star State native to West Texas, but his official commitment to the Texas Tech Red Raiders took college football by storm.

The Red Raiders strive to be more than a Cinderella story from the 2025 season, but rather to build a national identity and a dynasty that regularly contends for conference titles and College Football Playoff appearances.

The addition of Sorsby was the latest sign of this commitment. Despite having Will Hammond in tow, the Red Raiders made an all-in move, bringing in a quarterback who won seven games in a row and scored 36 total touchdowns in 2025.

Beyond the expectations on the field, the impact was felt in the national reaction to the transfer portal addition. Furthermore, the program did not want to celebrate this in silence, as they commemorated the addition with a billboard at Times Square in New York City.

Head coach Joey McGuire was also vocal about the addition. He celebrated the move early with a GIF, hinting at the move before it had been announced publicly. This has become a staple of Tech's offseason.

Following a busy day of transfer portal signees, including linebacker Austin Romaine, wide receivers Donte Lee Jr. and Jalen Jones, and defensive lineman Julian Laventure, McGuire posted on X a GIF from the 2009 movie "The Hangover." This included the caption, "It’s a Great Day to be a Red Raider! #WreckEm."

According to Pete Nakos of On3, Sorsby called NFL star Patrick Mahomes and Cody Campbell, an American businessman who has been a chief architect behind Texas Tech's NIL fund, when he was prepared to make his commitment.

Campbell, like Mahomes, is a former football player at Texas Tech. He has been instrumental in the reinvention of the Red Raiders' brand. He celebrated the move on X, saying, "Let’s goooo! Texas Tech got a taste this year, want more, and are building a dynasty. We are hungrier and more committed than ever before!"

Let’s goooo! Texas Tech got a taste this year, want more, and are building a dynasty. We are hungrier and more committed than ever before!



Several of Sorsby's future teammates also celebrated the move on social media. Safety Brendan Jordan gave fans a hint on Sunday night when he posted a pair of eyes emojis on X.

Offensive tackle Howard Sampson, who had announced earlier that day that he would be returning to Lubbock, Texas, for his redshirt senior season, also reacted to the news. He responded to a transfer portal prediction with the caption, "Let's work fam!" After it became official, he said, "Yessir Brudda 🤞🏾❤️."

Offensive lineman Holton Hendrix replied to Sorsby's post with the comment "Let’s work🤝🏻," and linebacker Ansel Nedore replied with an emoji of his own.

Former Texas Tech quarterback Henry Colombi III also chimed in, posting on X, "COME ON!!!!! GOT OUR GUY!!!!! Best Q in the portal. Let’s go win it all."

The celebration extended beyond the Texas Tech football team. Red Raiders volleyball player Gretchen Sigman, Sorsby's girlfriend, also replied to Sorsby's post: "so proud #wreckem." Sigman, a former Cincinnati Bearcats volleyball player, had committed to Texas Tech in December, joining the Red Raiders via the transfer portal as well.

Texas Tech continues to restock through the transfer portal following its College Football Playoff exit. Time will tell whether they made the right moves to remain among college football's best.

