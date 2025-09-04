What The Stats Say About Texas Tech vs. Kent State
Week one is finally over after the Texas Tech Red Raiders dismantled Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Now, they prepare for their week two game against Kent State. They will play on the gridiron for the first time in both of these schools' history on Saturday. The Texas Tech Red Raiders look to keep up that hot start against a good Kent State team.
After a dominant win over APBU and before a highly anticipated game with Oregon State, the Red Raiders need to stay focused on this week. If they don’t, Kent State could take this game. Joey McGuire's squad will be without starting quarterback Behren Morton after he exited the week one win with an injury.
Luckily for the Red Raiders, they out-talent the Golden Flashes across the board, but what do the stats say about the week two matchup?
Dual Between Quarterbacks With Limited Experience
Ken States quarterback Dru Deshields can throw the ball very deep with his arm strength, stays in the pocket, and is very stoic and collected. He is a true freshman who did not see the field in his senior year of high school. Deshields can place the ball very well and can trust his receivers, and they can trust him.
With a new and improved offensive line and talented, speedy receivers who use their hands well, Deshields will be a leader on that offense and could leave opposing defenses with question marks because of his ability to run and pass while also being comfortable in the pocket and not rushing any throws. The Red Raiders' pass rush must get home early and often in the contest.
However, Deshields won’t be the only quarterback on the field who is a good leader and capable of being an all-around quarterback. After the Red Raiders lost their starting signal caller for possibly the next two weeks, in steps a red-shirt freshman from Austin, Texas, Will Hammond, who came in against APBU in the second quarter. Hammond finished 7/9 with 92 yards, topped off with a 64-yard touchdown.
Fans of the Scarlett and Black know their team's history of struggles with out-of-conference games, but this season feels different. Another dominant performance against a lesser opponent could be all the proof they need in Lubbock to let the anticipation, rather than caution, flow through them.
The Red Raiders will take on the Golden Flashes in Lubbock, Texas at 11 a.m. CT