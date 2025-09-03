Red Raider Review

Texas Tech locked in a heavyweight battle with the Oklahoma Sooners for elite lineman

Jerred Johnson

Daniel McMorris is pictured at Norman North as part of the Oklahoman’s Super 30 in Norman, Okla., on Friday, July 11, 2025.
Daniel McMorris is pictured at Norman North as part of the Oklahoman’s Super 30 in Norman, Okla., on Friday, July 11, 2025. / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Texas Tech has been on a remarkable recruiting tear of late, landing multiple five-star blue-chip elite players who are highly sought after across the nation. Their revenue share and NIL programs are among the best in college football, providing an attractive platform for young athletes looking to maximize their potential on and off the field. With a strong coaching staff and improving facilities, Texas Tech has begun flexing its muscles on the recruiting trail, showcasing its commitment to excellence. As they continue to build momentum, fans are eager to see the impact these elite recruits will have on the program's future success.

It looks like the Red Raiders are in on another promising 2026 offensive tackle prospect. Recent Minnesota Gophers decommit Daniel McMorris is rumored to be favoring Tech and rival Oklahoma as he looks to wind down his recruitment and make a final commitment. As he evaluates his options, both programs are eager to showcase their strengths in hopes of securing his decision. Fans are eagerly awaiting any updates about where McMorris may ultimately choose to play college football.

Win or lose in this battle, Tech has shown they are willing to go toe-to-toe with any program in the country, and they can win these heavyweight battles. Head coach Joey McGuire, a players' coach, has revamped the program, and the Red Raiders are now trending toward national prominence.

