Texas Tech drops in Week 2 AP Poll despite season-opening victory
Despite a 67-7 victory in front of the home crowd at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas, the Texas Tech Red Raiders did not hold steady in the Week 2 AP Poll, dropping from No. 23 to No. 24.
The Red Raiders got everything they could out of their experienced transfer class and their young core alike in a blowout victory over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions. While a win against an FCS side is not expected to come with glory, being dropped after a win does come as a bit of a surprise.
No new teams were added to the AP Poll's top 25; the Red Raiders were leapfrogged by the Tennessee Volunteers, who rose from No. 24 to No. 22. The Vols made a Week 1 statement against the Syracuse Orange, winning 45-26 while totaling 493 yards of offense.
Regardless, the Red Raiders can focus on the task ahead: a matchup with the Kent State Golden Flashes in Week 2, which could be heavily swayed by the health of quarterback Behren Morton.
Texas Tech's senior quarterback is dealing with an injury, as he reportedly hyperextended his knee and is considered day-to-day heading into the next game. Regardless, he and offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich showed synergy in the first half of the season opener and the energy is high for the Red Raiders.
"The game literally could have been called at halftime,” head coach Joey McGuire said about the Week 1 blowout. “It’s the first time I’ve been part of an eight-minute quarter since 1994 coaching junior high football."
Heading into Week 2, the Red Raiders will be able to reflect on what worked and what did not in their first contest. The running game looked smooth, with Cameron Dickey carrying the ball 13 times for 90 yards (6.9 yards per carry) and J'Koby Williams taking six carries for 56 yards (9.3 yards per carry).
Even redshirt freshman Adam Hill got in on the action, carrying the ball seven times for 78 yards, averaging 11.1 yards per carry as the team's third running back.
Furthermore, 12 different players caught at least one pass, with eight players catching two or more, and five scoring a receiving touchdown. Reggie Virgil led the team with four receptions, 56 yards, and a score, a promising start for the Miami (OH) transfer.
If the Red Raiders want to climb up the poll, the answer is simple: keep winning. The Red Raiders kick off their Week 2 game against Kent State at home on Saturday, Sept. 6, at noon ET (11 a.m. local time).