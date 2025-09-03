Red Raider Review

Texas Tech's explosive offense dominates week one, earns top college football honors

Texas Tech's offense erupted in week one, earning College Football Report's top offense honors with a 67-7 rout of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Red Raiders' high-octane attack, led by a surgical passing game and punishing ground assault, set a promising tone for the season.

David Lewis

Members of the Texas Tech Red Raiders sing the school song after the game against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
Members of the Texas Tech Red Raiders sing the school song after the game against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

In a dazzling display of offense, Texas Tech earned the title of best offense in college football's week one, according to the College Football Report. The Red Raiders obliterated Arkansas-Pine Bluff (UAPF) 67-7, showcasing a relentless attack that overwhelmed the Golden Lions from the opening whistle.

Texas Tech's offense racked up an astounding 608 yards on just 58 snaps, averaging an explosive 10.5 yards per play. The team scored nine touchdowns and was a perfect 8-for-8 in the red zone. The first half alone saw Texas Tech outgain UAPB 392-52 before weather shortened the second half.

Quarterback Behren Morton was nearly flawless, completing 16 of 18 passes for 201 yards and four touchdowns before leaving due to a minor injury scare. Backup Will Hammond stepped in seamlessly, going 7-for-10 for 92 yards a touchdown while adding a 64-yard touchdown run. The passing game was a true team effort, with 12 different receivers contributing. Reggie Virgil led with four receptions for 56 yards and a score, while Coy Eakin and tight end Terrance Carter also found the end zone.

On the ground, Texas Tech was equally as dominant, rushing for 294 yards at over 10 yards per carry. Cameron Dickey powered through with 90 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, and Adam Hill added 78 yards on eight attempts. This balanced, explosive performance signals this Texas Tech offense is one to keep an eye on this season.

MORE: Texas Tech leads Arkansas-Pine Bluff 47-0 at the half, QB Behren Morton exits with an injury

Offense
Members of the Texas Tech offense react after a touchdown against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

More Texas Tech News

College Football Report ranks Texas Tech offense at No. 12, behind Big 12 rivals Baylor and Arizona State

Texas Tech QB Behren Morton lands on the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list

Texas Tech's David Bailey and Jacob Rodriguez named to 2025 Lombardi Award watch list

CBS Sports puts Texas Tech in preseason Top 25—too high or just right?

Published
David Lewis
DAVID LEWIS

Dave Lewis served in the United States Army for 25 years. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and is completing his MBA in Executive Leadership. He’s been married to his wife, Andrea, for 20+ years and is a proud father of Carsen and Madisen.

Home/Football