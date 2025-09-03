Texas Tech's explosive offense dominates week one, earns top college football honors
In a dazzling display of offense, Texas Tech earned the title of best offense in college football's week one, according to the College Football Report. The Red Raiders obliterated Arkansas-Pine Bluff (UAPF) 67-7, showcasing a relentless attack that overwhelmed the Golden Lions from the opening whistle.
Texas Tech's offense racked up an astounding 608 yards on just 58 snaps, averaging an explosive 10.5 yards per play. The team scored nine touchdowns and was a perfect 8-for-8 in the red zone. The first half alone saw Texas Tech outgain UAPB 392-52 before weather shortened the second half.
Quarterback Behren Morton was nearly flawless, completing 16 of 18 passes for 201 yards and four touchdowns before leaving due to a minor injury scare. Backup Will Hammond stepped in seamlessly, going 7-for-10 for 92 yards a touchdown while adding a 64-yard touchdown run. The passing game was a true team effort, with 12 different receivers contributing. Reggie Virgil led with four receptions for 56 yards and a score, while Coy Eakin and tight end Terrance Carter also found the end zone.
On the ground, Texas Tech was equally as dominant, rushing for 294 yards at over 10 yards per carry. Cameron Dickey powered through with 90 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, and Adam Hill added 78 yards on eight attempts. This balanced, explosive performance signals this Texas Tech offense is one to keep an eye on this season.
