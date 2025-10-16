Red Raider Review

Where Texas Tech is Seeded in the CFP Projections Heading into their Game Against Arizona State

Texas Tech is being predicted to be a top-five seed for the College Football Playoffs by multiple national publications.

Ryan Kay

The oil pump jack on the Texas Tech Red Raiders bench : Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
The oil pump jack on the Texas Tech Red Raiders bench : Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Here is a look at where national publications have Texas Tech projected for the College Football Playoffs.

Every national publication and notable college football analyst and media member agrees that Texas Tech will almost certainly make it to the College Football Playoffs if they keep up their impressive play, especially if they win the Big 12. If they win the conference title, they might earn a top-four seed and a first-round bye as some national college football outlets are already predicting.

Brad Crawford of CBS Sports doesn't have the Red Raiders seeded in the top four, but he does have them as the No. 5 seed for the CFP. He has them hosting No. 12 seed South Florida.

. . . fdsfdsfsdfsdf. "when your efficiency numbers are top 10 nationally on offense and defense, you're one of the elites.". "This is Texas Tech's best team in more than a decade and Joey McGuire knows it.". CBS Sports. . 5. 468

Mark Schlabach of ESPN has Texas Tech as a No. 6 seed hosting No. 11 seed LSU in the opening round of the College Football Playoffs. He then has them advancing to play No. 3 seed Indiana in the quarterfinals.

. 6. fdsfsdf. . . 468. . Schlabach predicts No. 11 LSU at No. 6 Texas Tech. .

Kyle Bonagura of ESPN has the Red Raiders as a No. 5 seed hosting No. 12 seed Memphis. Then has a very intriguing quarterfinals match up with Texas Tech taking on No. 4 seed Texas A&M.

. . dfsdfsdf. . Bonagura: No. 12 Memphis at No. 5 Texas Tech. 5. . In the quarterfinals: No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 4 Texas A&M. . 468

Joe Tansey of the Bleacher Report has Texas Tech as a No. 7 seed hosting No. 10 seed LSU.

. . . . 7. fdsfsdfsdfs. . 468. No. 10 Seed LSU at No. 7 Seed Texas Tech.

According to Erick Smith from USA Today, he has Texas Tech hosting Notre Dame in the opening round of the College Football Playoffs.

No. 10 Seed Notre Dame at No. 7 Seed Texas Tech. . . fdsfdsfsdfd. 7. . . 468. .

Josh Pate of the College Football Show, has Texas Tech as a No. 3 seed in his latest CFP projections.

. . . . 468. dsfdsfdsffdsfd. Texas Tech has a first round bye. . Pate: No 3 seed Texas Tech vs. No. 6 seed Texas A&M. 3

Kelly Ford of the K Ford Ratings has Texas Tech as a No. 5 seed hosting No. 12 Seed South Florida. The Red Raiders would play No. 4 Ohio State in the quarterfinals.

. . 468. No. 12 seed South Florida at No. 5 Seed Texas Tech. . . 5. . fdsfsdfsdf.

To secure a top-four seed in the college football playoffs, Texas Tech needs to win the Big 12 conference championship game. Winning a Power Four conference title is the first and most important accomplishment that the Red Raiders need to do this season, since it secures a berth in the 12-team playoff field and gives their resume a huge boost.

Texas Tech will likely need to end the season with an undefeated record or, at worst, a one-loss record with that loss coming in the conference championship game, similar to TCU's in 2022, to secure high-quality wins that will earn them a spot in the top four nationally.

Because the Big 12 is generally seen as not being a stronger conference than the SEC and Big Ten, projections have suggested that the Red Raiders would probably "have to run the table" in order to secure a top-four seed.

Texas Tech needs to defeat BYU on November 8th and hope that teams they have already defeated like Utah remained ranked by season's end to help boost their resume.

More from Texas Tech On SI

manual

Published
Ryan Kay
RYAN KAY

Ryan Kay is a journalist who graduated from Michigan State in 2003 and is passionate about covering college sports and enjoys writing features and articles covering various collegiate teams. He has worked as an editor at Go Joe Bruin and has been a contributor for Longhorns Wire and Busting Brackets. He is a contributor for Texas Tech On SI.

Home/Football