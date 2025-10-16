Where Texas Tech is Seeded in the CFP Projections Heading into their Game Against Arizona State
Here is a look at where national publications have Texas Tech projected for the College Football Playoffs.
Every national publication and notable college football analyst and media member agrees that Texas Tech will almost certainly make it to the College Football Playoffs if they keep up their impressive play, especially if they win the Big 12. If they win the conference title, they might earn a top-four seed and a first-round bye as some national college football outlets are already predicting.
Brad Crawford of CBS Sports doesn't have the Red Raiders seeded in the top four, but he does have them as the No. 5 seed for the CFP. He has them hosting No. 12 seed South Florida.
Mark Schlabach of ESPN has Texas Tech as a No. 6 seed hosting No. 11 seed LSU in the opening round of the College Football Playoffs. He then has them advancing to play No. 3 seed Indiana in the quarterfinals.
Kyle Bonagura of ESPN has the Red Raiders as a No. 5 seed hosting No. 12 seed Memphis. Then has a very intriguing quarterfinals match up with Texas Tech taking on No. 4 seed Texas A&M.
Joe Tansey of the Bleacher Report has Texas Tech as a No. 7 seed hosting No. 10 seed LSU.
According to Erick Smith from USA Today, he has Texas Tech hosting Notre Dame in the opening round of the College Football Playoffs.
Josh Pate of the College Football Show, has Texas Tech as a No. 3 seed in his latest CFP projections.
Kelly Ford of the K Ford Ratings has Texas Tech as a No. 5 seed hosting No. 12 Seed South Florida. The Red Raiders would play No. 4 Ohio State in the quarterfinals.
To secure a top-four seed in the college football playoffs, Texas Tech needs to win the Big 12 conference championship game. Winning a Power Four conference title is the first and most important accomplishment that the Red Raiders need to do this season, since it secures a berth in the 12-team playoff field and gives their resume a huge boost.
Texas Tech will likely need to end the season with an undefeated record or, at worst, a one-loss record with that loss coming in the conference championship game, similar to TCU's in 2022, to secure high-quality wins that will earn them a spot in the top four nationally.
Because the Big 12 is generally seen as not being a stronger conference than the SEC and Big Ten, projections have suggested that the Red Raiders would probably "have to run the table" in order to secure a top-four seed.
Texas Tech needs to defeat BYU on November 8th and hope that teams they have already defeated like Utah remained ranked by season's end to help boost their resume.