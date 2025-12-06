Wish No. 20 for Texas Tech Fans for the Red Raider Holiday Wish List

Texas Tech fans, as the first week of December ends, really want one thing to come true this Sunday.

There are still over two weeks left for the Texas Tech fans' 25-wish list. What is the 20th wish for all Red Raider fans?

This is Wish No. 20 on our list of Texas Tech fan wishes, as we count down to Wish No. 1.

Wish No. 20: The Texas Tech football team is one of the top four seeds in the College Football Playoffs.

The Red Raiders earning a top-four seed means they skip the first round of the twelve-team CFP. With 12 teams in the playoffs, Texas Tech would have some advantages as a top-four seed.

The best part is that they skip the first round and go straight to the quarterfinals. This implies that instead of facing elimination in the first-round games, they automatically secure a spot in the quarterfinals. In summary, the change simply means they don't have to play and win to advance to one of the four quarterfinal games. The only downside to not playing in the first round is that Texas Tech will not host a playoff game on its home field in this season's playoffs. But they only need to win three games instead of four to win the national title if they are a top-four seed. The Red Raiders players can utilize this extra time to stay healthy and become physically and mentally ready to play in the quarterfinals.

Four well-known bowls will host the quarterfinal games. They are the Cotton Bowl, Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl, and Sugar Bowl. The Red Raiders, assuming they earn and receive a top-four seed in the CFP, will play one of the winners from the first round in one of the four quarterfinal games. This possible outcome is better than playing a lower seed in the first round.

If this wish were to come true, it would be a first for Texas Tech's football program to get a top-four seed in the CFP. This would show that the program is doing well and that the off-season NIL efforts to put together a top-tier team were well worth it, and it will incentivize donors to keep financially supporting the program. Texas Tech football has only won one outright conference title since 1955, when it won first place in the Border Conference.

As the sole Big 12 champion, getting a top-four CFP seed is a big and never-before-seen success for this program. The outcome also indicates that the coaching staff is on the right track for achieving future success beyond this season. This success makes the school more well-known across the country, which helps bring in new fans, energize the alumni and current Red Raider fans even more, and maybe even make Texas Tech their adopted team for this season's CFP.

A top four seed sets them up for a possible national championship.

They would face the winner of a first-round matchup and are likely to play against the highest seed that wins their first-round game. In the semifinals, assuming they won their quarterfinal game, they would likely play one of the other top four seed teams unless an upset were to occur in the other quarterfinal games. Lastly, they would need to win their semifinal game, likely against the No. 1, 2, or 3 seed, to play in the National Championship game. This possibility is easier to accomplish if Texas Tech were to receive one of the top four seeds in the CFP.

In short, a top four seed gives the Red Raiders the maximum advantage—a bye and a favorable path through the quarterfinal—but the team would still need to defeat two elite opponents in the semifinals and championship game to secure their first-ever national title.

