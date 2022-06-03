Red Raider Amy Taylor Earns All-Big 12 Golf Honors

After her best collegiate season and leading the Red Raiders to their fourth NCAA Regional appearance since she arrived, senior Amy Taylor was named to the All-Big 12 golf team on Friday.

Taylor led Tech with a 71.9 stroke average - two full strokes better than her career mark - during the 2022 campaign. She registered three top-five finishes in 12 events, tying for fourth at the Mercedes-Benz Intercollegiate, tying for second in the Columbia Classic, and finishing in sole possession of second place at the ICON Invitational.

It's the first All-Big 12 selection for Taylor.

Her 2022 scoring average marked the third-lowest in program history, behind two strong seasons from Sofia Garcia, and marks only the third time ever for a Red Raider to average less than 72 strokes per round in a season.

Taylor tied for second in school history for the most rounds at par or better with 17 out of 36 this season. Since Golfstat started tracking in-depth statistics at the start of the 1993-94 season, she is the only Red Raider to have her score count in every round played throughout the season.

Taylor led Tech back to the NCAA Regional round with 117 birdies, the third-most ever since 1993-94. It was the 11th time the Red Raiders had been selected to a regional under head coach JoJo Robertson and the 21st time in program history.

Texas Tech tied seventh as a team at the NCAA Stanford Regional with a 5-over-par 218, while Taylor finished her collegiate career by finishing tied for 25th individually.

Taylor and Valentina Gilly are the only Red Raiders from the 2021-22 roster leaving the program as Robertson will return four players from her regional lineup including as Anna Dong, Gala Dumez, Cecilie Nielsen, and Chiara Horder.

