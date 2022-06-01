'The Match' Trash Talk: Aaron Rodgers calls Patrick Mahomes 'Kermit the Frog'

Trash talk is a part of 'The Match' every year before and during the event. This year, Aaron Rodgers is taking it to a new level.

In case you missed it, former Texas Tech Red Raider and current Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is taking part in this year's version of "The Match."

This year it puts maybe the four best quarterbacks in the NFL against each other in teams.

Mahomes will be paired with Buffalo Bills signal-caller Josh Allen, and the two "young guns" will be pitted against a couple of "old-timers" in Green Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and NFL legend Tom Brady, who currently is under center in Tampa Bay.

The made-for-TV event airs on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. CT from the Wynn Hotel and Casino's golf course in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The trash talk began early for the "old-timers" as Brady and Rodgers have done more razzing that the much younger duo of Mahomes and Allen.

Maybe the hardest hit thus far came from Rodgers, who indicated that his generation of quarterbacks had to know how to actually talk trash compared to the younger generation in the NFL where everyone is too friendly.

Then, he said: "Kermit the Frog and Josh trying to s**t talk me and tom? Come on."

This is certainly nothing new, as Mahomes has been compared to Kermit before, but then Rodgers took it a step further in an Instagram post, tagging Mahomes as Kermit the Frog.

As the trash talk intensifies, we draw closer to the actual match on Wednesday. Participants will be mic'd up so viewers can hear the banter between the players as well as conversations between the broadcasters and players.