Big 12 Football: Updated team rankings for 2026 recruiting class
The latest team recruiting rankings are out for the Big 12 conference, and the Texas Tech Red Raiders are currently sitting within the Top 10. According to On3's latest team rankings, Texas Tech's 2026 recruiting class currently ranks No. 7 in the conference, trailing Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Houston, Kansas, and Arizona State.
Here's what On3 had to say about the Red Raiders' spot at No. 7:
7. Texas Tech
10 total commits
0 five-stars | 1 four-star | 8 three-stars
Top Commit: LB , No. 400 NATL. (No. 33 LB)
Like the other Texas programs, Texas Tech is hitting the in-state recruiting trail heavy once again. Eight of the 10 commits are Texans, including Ejiawoko, the lone blue-chipper in the mix thus far. Other top commits in the mix for head coach Joey McGuire and Co. to date include a pair of three-star defensive linemen in Krush Johnson and Ayden Johnson.
Updated 2026 Team Rankings (via On3):
- Arizona State
- Kansas
- Houston
- Baylor
- Oklahoma State
- Iowa State
- Texas Tech
- BYU
- TCU
- UCF
- West Virginia
- Cincinnati
- Arizona
- Kansas State
- Utah
- Colorado
There's no question that recruiting is still a big part of college athletics, but the transfer portal has become a much bigger focus for teams who are looking to build championship rosters. With the option of going to the portal, teams can find guys who already have playing experience and a track record of success at the colligate level.
Texas Tech has been incredibly aggressive in the portal this offseason, hauling in 21 players - many of them blue chip prospects - in hopes of building a championship roster. And although head coach Joey McGuire is undoubtedly locked in when it comes to landing elite talent on the recruiting trail, the transfer portal has somewhat diminished the need to sign a top rated recruiting class each year.
