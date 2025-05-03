Lone Star QB recruit says Texas Tech is 'number one' on his list
The Texas Tech coaching staff is targeting an under-the-radar QB in the 2027 class. Brice McCurdy has reportedly been a target for the Red Raiders for quite sometime, and he has Tech at the top of his list. Although he doesn't yet have any rating on Rivals, 247Sports lists McCurdy as a three-star prospect and the No. 26 QB recruit in the nation.
He currently holds seven offers with the bulk of them coming from his home state of Texas, including Houston, North Texas, TCU, UTSA, and Texas Tech. Other programs in the mix include Ole Miss and Syracuse.
As a sophomore in 2024, the Waco (TX) native tossed for 2,016 yards and 17 touchdowns on 113-of-180 attempts. McCurdy also added 410 yards and four touchdowns on 51 rushing attempts.
With Texas Tech making an effort to build this relationship early, it certainly looks like the Red Raiders are the runaway favorite to land McCurdy in the future.
