Red Raiders Extend Offer to 2027 Four-Star Colorado Offensive Lineman

Texas Tech joined the mix for 2027 Englewood (CO) Cherry Creek offensive lineman Jackson Roper on Friday, when they became the latest school to extend him an offer. The 6-foot‑5, 305-pound lineman has been drawing attention from multiple programs, and the offer from Texas Tech adds another Power Five option to his recruitment.

Roper got the chance to meet with Red Raiders offensive line coach Clay McGuire on Friday morning, where he officially received the offer and learned more about the program. “Coach McGuire and I met before school on Friday, and we had a great talk and discussed what makes Texas Tech special,” Roper said. “It’s obvious to me why they dominated the Big 12 and why they were in the College Football Playoff this season. There are big things ahead for them. Head coach Joey McGuire is doing great things in Lubbock. They compete hard, attack downhill, and are physical at the point of attack. All things point to continued success, and I can’t wait to get out there in the spring.”

This season, Roper helped lead Cherry Creek to another state championship — the Bruins’ sixth in seven years — further cementing his status as a top prospect and drawing interest from programs across the country. He was named a First Team All-State and an Academic All-State. “The team had a great year. A lot of our guys had individual successes, but the magic happens when all those individual talents combine to form a team. That’s what I believe separates Cherry Creek from a lot of other schools in the area. We’re not the most talented team, but we have great coaching and guys who buy into what's being taught. It’s hard to compete year in and year out, but that makes six of the last seven state titles, and we’re coming back for another next season! I had a good year, but I’m one of five guys upfront, and it wouldn’t have happened without the rest of my offensive line teammates.”

The recruiting process has continued to trend upward for Roper, who has already accumulated an impressive list of offers. In addition to Texas Tech, the Cherry Creek standout holds offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia, Oregon, Washington, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Miami (FL), UCLA, Nebraska, Utah, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Arizona State, SMU, Colorado, Colorado State, Minnesota, Northwestern, NC State, BYU, Kansas, UTEP, and Washington. “I’m fortunate to be in a position that allows me to have options. It’s been great to get to know the coaching staffs from some of the biggest programs in the country. But in the end, you can only pick one, and that’s going to be a tough decision.”

Huge shout out to all the Coaches that stopped by @CreekFB to talk shop with my teammates and I yesterday. We know you could’ve been anywhere but yet you chose to be in Colorado and that means a lot to us! #GoCreek 🏆@CreekFB @CCNextLevelFB @CoachBetti @SixZeroAcademy… pic.twitter.com/N3kAGaRfYl — Jackson Roper 4⭐️ (@JacksonRoper_CO) January 21, 2026

Roper has also established himself as the top prospect in the state of Colorado, earning four-star status from both 247Sports and Rivals. According to the 247Sports Composite, he is rated as the No. 239 overall prospect nationally, the No. 13 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 1 player in Colorado. The Rivals Industry Ranking places Roper at No. 245 nationally, No. 14 among interior offensive linemen, and No. 1 in the Centennial State.

This offseason, Roper has remained focused on continuing to develop his game. He is using the offseason as an opportunity to build on his championship experience and prepare for another run with Cherry Creek next fall. “It’s been great. I train with coach Matt McChesney at SixZero Academy here in Colorado, and we always get the ball rolling in early January. I also have an amazing offensive line coach, Det Betti, at Cherry Creek. Between the two, it’s all football, all the time. This is what I do and who I am. We prepare every day to give ourselves the best chance possible to succeed.”

As his recruitment continues, Roper already knows what he is looking for in a program. “I’m extremely competitive and will be looking for a program that can say the same. People and process really matter to me, because talent can only carry you so far,” Roper said. “I see myself taking the field to compete for a national championship one day, and I believe Texas Tech checks those boxes.”

More From Texas Tech On SI